LIST: Outdoor, BBQ events and more coming to Texas in 2023

TEXAS (KXAN) – YETI launched a personalized calendar feature Thursday with a list of events and activities that lets you plan adventures for the upcoming year.

The categories for the list included hunting, snow, rodeo, barbeque, climbing, surfing and fishing options.

Below is the list of Texas events and activities for 2023.

February

Troutfest TX , a three-day fishing event, will be held in New Braunfels from Feb. 17 through Feb. 19.

“GRTU’s Troutfest TX is a nationally recognized event, and the largest of its kind in Texas, bringing out a crowd of over 3,000 people interested in fly fishing and preserving and protecting cold water fisheries,” TFTX organizers said.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Bar-B-Que Contest starts Feb. 23 and lasts until Feb. 25. Contest organizers said more than 250 teams will compete.

“While most team tents are invitation-only, visitors can enjoy several public venues, including The Garden, Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuckwagon. Plus, the carnival is open, for wild rides and fun games,” Livestock Show and Rodeo organizers said.

While the contest ends Feb. 25, the rodeo will be in Houston until March 19.

March

The USA Climbing National Team Trials will be held in Austin from Feb. 28 through March 5. Attendees are able to find out who will represent the USA at the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup and World Championship events.

The American Rodeo is coming to Arlington March 11. According to the event’s website, it is an unrivaled western sports and entertainment celebration of the rodeo sports of the American west.

“Five Contender Athletes will be paired against the Top Five Pro Rodeo Champions across eight unique western sporting disciplines,” The American Rodeo organizers said.

May

The Ducks Unlimited Expo is coming to Fort Worth May 5 to May 7. According to its website, the Expo will have everything outdoors, with events and activities ranging from shooting and fishing to an ATV/UTV track and conservation information. Advance tickets will be available in early 2023, according to organizers.

Western Heritage Classic in Abilene will have a variety of shopping options and activities available for children and adults during the 3-day event. The 2023 event will be from May 11 to May 13.

“Activities during the annual event are designed to embody the essence of cowboy lifestyle and history. Everything that happens during the three-day event ties back to the cowboy heritage and ‘the way it was’ back on the ranch generations ago,” WHC organizers said.

The Professional Bull Riders World Finals will be in Fort Worth from May 12 through May 21. Weekend and 7-day ticket packages are available for the event.

June

The Texas Bassmaster Elite Series will be held at the Sabine River in Orange from June 1 until June 4. According to the website, the Bassmaster Elite Series is the highest-level tournament of professional bass fishing.

“Competitors must qualify for the series through the St. Croix Bassmaster Opens or the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation, and anglers who are already on the Elite Series must re-qualify each year by maintaining enough points throughout the season,” Bassmaster said.

August

The 2023 Texas Billfish Classic will return to the Freeport Marina in August for its annual offshore billfishing tournament. Official event dates have not yet been released.

Tournament officials encouraged the general public to attend the weigh-ins but said during other tournament functions, access would be restricted to Tournament participants only, their guests and those with wristbands purchased thru the Tournament.

September

The Borracho Pescador , an annual fishing tournament, is coming to Port O’Connor from Sept. 21 through Sept. 23.

November

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest is expected to have its annual Lockhart event in November. Official event dates have not yet been released, but the festival will have a lineup of the top 50 barbeque joints in Texas. Organizers said the event is free and open to the public.

“In the streets of downtown Lockhart, this event celebrates the big, wide world of BBQ—featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace,” organizers said. “Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market vendors will include metalworks, crafts, sauces, rubs, and more.”

The LoCo Trash Bash in Austin will host a grassroots river cleanup that focuses on the first 40 miles of the Lower Colorado River. Official dates have not yet been released.

“With some very generous sponsors and a lot of selfless volunteers … the LoCo Trash Bash to date has extracted over 22 TONS of trash from the river and banks of the Colorado River!” organizers said.

The WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo will be in Amarillo from Nov. 10 through Nov. 14 in 2023.

Want to customize your calendar? Pick your own activities to curate an events calendar based on your interests.

