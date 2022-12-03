Read full article on original website
Viola Beatrice Karr Dehne
Memorial services for Viola Beatrice Karr Dehne, age 82 of Monroe, will be held on Friday, December 9th, at 11:00 AM at the Monroe United Methodist Church. Following the service, burial will take place at Silent CIty Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 8th, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Coburn Funeral Home in Monroe. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe Fire and Ambulance or the Monroe United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Diane Funk
Funeral Mass for Diane Funk age 76 will be held 10:30am Friday, December 10th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola. Graveside service will take place at 1:30pm Friday in the Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville.
IN DEPTH: Scrooge!
A unique performance of A Christmas Carol is approaching. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chris Allen, who is performing as Scrooge, at Second Reformed Church in Pella. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Malcolm “Mal” Thompson
Services for Malcolm “Mal” Thompson, 24, of Des Moines, Iowa will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa, with interment following at the Chariton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of Mal’s family to be used for expenses.
Middle School Winter Band Concert set for December 15
The Knoxville Middle School will be holding a Winter Band Concert Thursday, December 15th at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. Directing the concert will be Tim McBride. McBride lists the order for the big event. The sixth grade students will open the concert at 6:30 p.m., followed by the seventh grade at 7 p.m.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Sara Finnegan
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Sara Finnegan, Knoxville 7th Grade Science Teacher, as we talk about Knoxville’s school trip to Washington DC. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Knoxville Earns State Dance Awards
Knoxville soloists all earned Division I ratings; Harper Chambers, Hayden Hudson, Shae Wheelock, Kate Schneider, Remy Vasquuz-Smith and Reese Roberts. Other honors for the Panthers at the State Meet included earning an Outstanding Community Service Award for Team Competition. Also a Distinguished Academic Award for a Grade Point Average between 3.5 and 4.0.
Bussey Community Center, Christmas Day Fun
Christmas Fun Day is an event that will be held at the Bussey Community Center Saturday, December 10 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It’s a fundraiser for the Bussey July 4th Celebration. For $5 kids can make a Nutter Butter Santa Treat, Snowflake Craft and Reindeer Food. There...
Indianola Winter Color Guard Competes for First Time
The Indianola High School Winter Color Guard competed for the first time in school history at the Iowa State Dance Championships over the weekend, earning high marks. The Indians placed 4th in class III for large schools, while individually Selena Cooper earned a Division I rating and placed 3rd out of 44, while Allysn Jenkins earned a Division I rating and placed 13th out of 44, both in the large school competition.
Sinterklaas Returns to Pella
The famous Dutch version of St. Nicholas made his return to the Tulip City Saturday morning. Many residents and visitors braved near-zero degree wind chills to welcome Sinterklaas to town during an annual parade and brief ceremony on the Tulip Toren. Sinterklaas Day in the Netherlands is celebrated on December 6th, and for many years, Pella Historical Society has celebrated his arrival on the Saturday before or during that date. Additionally, the Tulip Time Town Crier Kelvin Bokhoven made a proclamation at the Tulip Toren, with words from Pella Mayor Don DeWaard and Burgemeister Randy Sikkema. It was also the first public appearance for new Tulip Queen Cheyne Plants and her Royal Court of Anna DeNooy, Avery Verhoef, Ellie Wogen, and Tatum Carlstone. Following the parade, dozens of children were able to take a picture with Sinterklaas and meet the new court at the Scholte Church, where they also received a treat for the holiday.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Ian Heetland
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Ian Heetland, Director of Choirs at Knoxville High School as we discuss the Knoxville Winter Concert. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Boys Swimmer Commits to McKendree University
Indianola boys swimmer Nathan Pollard has committed to the swimming program at McKendree University, a Division II school in Illinois. Pollard, who lives in Pleasantville, tells KNIA Sports he felt comfortable with the feel of the program and the school. “I really loved the campus, I loved the team. They...
Knoxville Public Library to Host Two Events for Children
The Knoxville Public Library has a few events for children coming up in the month of December. During the winter break, the library will have a drop-in crafting program for children of all ages on December 22 from 10:30 a.m. until noon. There will also be an interactive movie for...
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 12-3-2022
— Pella Girls Wrestlers Nab 5th in Newton. The Dutch girls wrestling team competed in Newton Saturday. Isabella Smith 2nd (2-1, 1 forfeit, 1 pin) Jasey Olson 2nd (3-1, 2 pins, 1 med. forfeit) Ellison Ritzert 2nd (1-1, 1 pin) Emmalee Spurgeon 1st (2-0, 1 pin, 1 inj. default) A....
ICYF Provides Milk Vouchers to Helping Hand
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation has added an additional $5,000 to the Warren County Helping Hand Milk Voucher Program. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News ICYF donated 1,200 vouchers to begin the program, and now adds additional funds, in addition to $1,000 donated by two individuals to bring the added donation total to $7,000. ICYF partnered with Fareway and the Indianola HyVee to provide the vouchers. Milk vouchers will be provided to those who use the Helping Hand of Warren County services.
Knoxville Boys Handle Clarke, Girls Lose
A 17-2 run to start the game was enough for the Knoxville Boys basketball Squad to cruise to another lopsided win in the South Central Conference on Tuesday night, this time a 74-57 triumph over Clarke while the girls suffered a frustrating loss 66-58 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The boys came out firing on all cylinders making shots early lead by Noah Keefer, who dropped in 16 of his game high 20 points in the 1st half. The Panthers also defended well, especially Clarke’s top two players, Jack Cooley and Cole White, who combined for 26 points last night. Panthers Coach Troy Pearson told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was the defense of Koby Higginbotham and Kaden McGill that held down Clarke’s top guns.
Pella Boys Wrestlers Sweep Pleasantville Invitational
The Pella boys wrestling team flexed their muscle at the Pleasantville invitational Tuesday, sweeping the four-team field. The Dutch defeated the hosting Trojans 57-13, Sigourney-Keota 42-34, and PCM 52-18. Among the Dutch wrestlers who were undefeated on the day include:. Damion Clark (126/132) Peyton Ritzert (145) Noah Parsons (195) Kieran...
Pella Girls Wrestlers Compete at Norwalk
Pella’s girls wrestlers were in action Tuesday at Norwalk. No team scores were kept. “I was very happy with our team’s performance tonight. The effort has always been there and continues to be, but our girls are continuing to build on their technique, and we’re starting to see some really solid wrestling. With their expanded understanding of wrestling, we’re also seeing an increase in the fight on the mat which will only produce better results. It’s an encouraging thing to see.”
Winter Concerts Coming Up for Tulip City Schools
Music performances are coming up for the Tulip City students in band, orchestra, and choir. The defending state champions from Pella Jazz I open with their first performance tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Pella High School auditorium. Pella’s 6th through 12th grade orchestra students perform on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m., also at Pella High School.
Norwalk cagers play at Winterset tonight
The Norwalk basketball teams will be in Winterset tonight for a varsity girl-boy doubleheader starting at 6:00 p.m. Both games can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA with Mike Oeffner and Steve Wermerskirchen on the call. The Norwalk girls are searching for their first win of the season following a...
