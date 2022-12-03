Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Payments Coming to New York FamiliesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This New York billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/7: Odell, Daboll-Sirianni connection, Barkley, more headlines
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, during his weekly radio spot on 105.3 FM “The Fan” said he is “not confident at all” when it comes to signing Beckham without seeing him work out first. “That’s the issue. We’ve got a good bead on that. We’ve got...
Big Blue View
Would you rather a play be Jones or Barkley centric ?
Those are essentially the two choices Kafka has limited us to. In the months of November and December, I don't think it's even been close. For whatever reason, Barkley's 120 plus touches since Jacksonville have been for the most part poor to mediocre. In fact, I would say that unless the '85 Bears are you defense it would be very hard to win with this current rendition of Barkley as the centerpiece of your offense.
Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Eagles
The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday afternoon. That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Eagles’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders, Week 13: Stats and analytics from a frustrating tie
The New York Giants hoped to stop their recent 1-3 slide with a win over division rival Washington Commanders in Week 13. As it turned out, the Giants’ didn’t exactly stop the skid, but they didn’t lose either. A long, hard-fought but sloppy game resulted in a frustrating tie. The momentum swung wildly throughout the game and it seemed as though both teams had chances to run away with the game. This was a very back-and-forth game between two very similar squads, but had a wholly unsatisfactory ending.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/5: Reactions to tie with Commanders
The Giants are left with an empty feeling. And the knowledge that not winning this game could prove costly as they try to reach the NFC playoffs. “We knew we had chances to win the game and if we just executed, we probably had a really good chance to win the game,” Slayton said. “It’s just disappointing when you don’t do what you need to do to close out a game, even though it technically isn’t a loss, you want to win. You play to win. Nobody plays to tie.”
Big Blue View
2023 Off-season Needs
OG, OC, WR (x3), ILB (x2), CB (x2). The Giants are playing replacement level players at all of these positions. There’s not enough cap room and draft capital to fix half of this. the Glowinski signing is a killer. The Giants have $7.75 million committed in 2023, and cutting...
Big Blue View
A few observations vs Washington
So, we wound up with a tie. I guess, this close to Christmas, we shouldn’t be surprised. How many of us have received ties this time of year, only to be mildly disappointed? I mean, it could be worse, right?. Here are a few plays that really bothered me:
Big Blue View
Glowinski is Schoen’s First Bad Contract
Let’s talk performance first. So far this season, Glowinski is scoring 64.7 run blocking and 53.6 pass blocking. The Run Blocking grade is a C-, Pass Blocking is an F. Before the game with DC (which was another stinker) on the season:. 3 Sacks. 3 QBs Hits. 18 Hurries.
Big Blue View
Giants injury updates: Leonard Williams, Adoree’ Jackson, Xavier McKinney, more
New York Giants had coach Brian Daboll was peppered with questions on Monday about several injured players. Let’s give a quick rundown. Daboll said defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who played only 35 snaps on Sunday due to a neck injury, is sore. He was uncertain how Williams’ status for Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles would unfold.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Reacting to Giants-Commanders tie
On this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio react to Sunday’s 20-20 tie between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. :50 — A tie that felt like a loss. 3:00 — The Feliciano Flex. 6:00 — The Darius...
Big Blue View
Our best homegating tips for Giants fans during the holidays
The New York Giants are in the interesting position of playing on three separate holidays in this holiday season. The Giants have already played on Thanksgiving (in the most-watched regular season game in NFL history), they go on the road in three weeks to play the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve, and they host the Indianapolis Colts a week later on New Year’s Day.
Big Blue View
Tell Me Who, Who's Beating You
The AFC BEast is 15 - 4 against the rest of the AFC, showing up even the NFC BEast's 14 - 6 versus the NFC. The NFC East is scarier against the AFC, 12 - 1 (and the Cowboys have 4 games remaining against the AFC South). The schizo AFC...
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 14: Giants move to No. 13 in aggregate rankings
NFL.com (14) The Giants had multiple chances to close out the Commanders on Sunday but had to settle for a tie after Graham Gano’s 58-yard field goal attempt fell well short of the uprights on the final play of overtime. Had New York’s defense made a final stand at the end of regulation, we’d be talking about the Giants rediscovering the spirit and resolve that defined the early portion of their season. Instead, this remains a team that, while still in playoff position, has just one win (against the lowly Texans) in the past six weeks. It doesn’t get any easier this week against the Eagles before a rematch with the Commanders in their building. Big Blue is about to reach a fork in the road of its season.
Big Blue View
What’s up with the New York Giants’ offense?
What is going on with the New York Giants’ offense?. As the Giants raced out to a surprising 6-1 start, perhaps over-inflating expectations for a team at the beginning of a new era with a rookie GM and head coach, the Giants’ offense was hardly a juggernaut. The...
Comments / 0