Augusta Free Press

Youngkin effort to get Virginia out of RGGI takes another unfortunate step forward

Glenn Youngkin’s cronies on the State Air Pollution Board have taken another step toward getting the state out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The board voted Wednesday to approve a proposed regulation that would allow Virginia to exit the RGGI, a multi-state pact enacted in 2009 that reduces pollution from power plants and expands efforts to develop and implement clean energy.
Augusta Free Press

Virginia ABC announces dates for alcohol education, prevention grant applications

Virginia ABC will open the grant application process for the 2023-2024 Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant program on Jan. 1. Since 2013, Virginia ABC has awarded an average of $80,000 each year through its grant program to Virginia organizations working to prevent underage and high-risk drinking. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $10,000 each to support best-practice programs that have a long-lasting impact and encourage partnerships between organizations.
Augusta Free Press

Power outage in North Carolina shows need for infrastructure resiliency

Electricity was restored to 45,000 homes and businesses in Moore, N.C., after a gunfire attack disabled two substations last week. Duke Energy Corp. is offering up to $75,000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of who was responsible for the gunfire. Utility workers discovered last Saturday night the damage to two substations after reports of widespread outages. Gates to the substations were broken.
