Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right NowUncovering FloridaCrystal River, FL
Burritos for All at Coyote RojoJ.M. LesinskiSpring Hill, FL
Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022Uncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
wfla.com
Making dumplings with celebrity chef & Tampa native Richard Hales, bringing his acclaimed restaurant to his hometown
Restaurateur, Food Network regular and Tampa native, Chef Richard Hales shares his step-by-step recipe for Shrimp Shumai. The flavor-packed dumplings are part of the “modern chinese” menu at Hales Blackbrick in Drew Park. Bon Appétit Magazine nominated the restaurant’s Miami location as one of America’s best new restaurants, and Chef Hales is hoping to mirror the concept and its success at his hometown location.
suncoastnews.com
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
suncoastnews.com
Writer hopes for big breakthrough with book series
SPRING HILL — When he’s not busy with customers at his small store in a Spring Hill shopping plaza, Steve Herzman sits down next to his wife, Nan, opens his laptop and works on his latest book. The 45-year-old already has one book published and is expanding it...
Actress Kirstie Alley dies after battle with cancer, was receiving treatment in Tampa
Actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer, her family announced Monday evening.
suncoastnews.com
Delta Woods Park to close for a few days
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing Delta Woods Park (3400 Deltona Blvd, Spring Hill) beginning Monday, Dec. 12, through Friday, Dec. 16. The temporary closure is due to scheduled tree trimming and park maintenance. Delta Woods Park will reopen and resume normal operating hours...
10NEWS
Millennials take the helm as newest leaders for the city of Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Starting on Dec. 6, the city of Brooksville may be the first in the state run by all millennials. Monday night, Christa Tanner, Thomas Bronson, Casey Thieryung, David Bailey and Mayor Blake Bell were sworn in as the municipality’s newest leaders. Born and raised in...
suncoastnews.com
HCA to host Oak Hill Hospital hiring event Dec. 14
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host a hiring event on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on its campus in the GME Conference Center, Building G, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. The hospital is recruiting experienced registered nurses, new graduate nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse externs, CVOR certified...
Polk County Animal Control Annual Pet Fest This Weekend Saturday, December 10, 2022
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Polk County Animal Control will host its annual Pet Fest at their facility located at 7115 De Castro Road in Winter Haven. Pet adoptions are FREE and include spay/neuter, rabies
Bay News 9
Hernando schools host mock 'Shark Tank' competition
Hernando County Schools hosted its own version of the popular show “Shark Tank” where middle school students created their own businesses & gave their “elevator pitch” to local entrepreneurs. What You Need To Know. Hernando County Schools hosted its own version of the popular show “Shark...
hernandosun.com
BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
mynews13.com
Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
15 Awesome Holiday Parades and Lighted Boat Parades in Tampa Bay
The winter parade season is kicking off in Tampa Bay with several street parades and lighted boat parades on schedule. Parades are such a fun way to celebrate the holidays with the family and the best part is, it’s free to attend! It’s also pretty cool to view holiday lights on the water! There are […]
suncoastnews.com
Tampa man hit by pickup, killed on County Road 54
A 32-year-old Tampa man was killed on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8:45 p.m. after he was hit by a vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A Ford F-150 was traveling east on County Road 54, east of Chancey Road, and collided with the pedestrian, 1 who was walking in the travel lane.
Historical marker preserves memory of destroyed Black cemetery in Clearwater
Descendants of those buried at a Black public cemetery gathered in Clearwater to unveil a historical marker on Saturday.
Neo-Nazis protest Lakeland drag queen fundraising event
Protesters held up a Nazi flag outside a fundraising event that featured drag queens in Lakeland over the weekend.
Clearwater woman arrested for setting own house on fire, killing 2 cats
Clearwater police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire late Thursday morning.
Bay News 9
Historical marker unveiled for lost African American cemetery
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A historical marker is now placed for an African American cemetery that was lost until recently. The marker is for the North Greenwood African American Memorial Cemetery on the corner of Holt Avenue and Engman Street in Clearwater. Archaeologists discovered at least 55 graves there two...
suncoastnews.com
SMARTstart celebrates 10 years of helping budding entrepreneurs
A decade ago, the Pasco County Economic Development Council received some seed funding from the Florida High Tech Corridor that has since, according to the EDC, helped more than 500 participants, at some level, turn their bright ideas into thriving businesses. Funded largely by Penny for Pasco since 2016, the SMARTstart Small Business Program has issued more than $2 million in microloans to 68 recipients and held nearly 600 classes and events for people who want to start their own businesses.
'It hurts so bad': Loved ones honor aspiring nurse shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pink balloons Sunday afternoon filled Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa to honor Savannah Mathis. "It hurts so bad," said her mother, LaMaria Smith. Like several attendants at the park, Smith wore a shirt with an image of Savannah's face and the words: "Forever In Our Hearts."
Comments / 0