Spring Hill, FL

wfla.com

Making dumplings with celebrity chef & Tampa native Richard Hales, bringing his acclaimed restaurant to his hometown

Restaurateur, Food Network regular and Tampa native, Chef Richard Hales shares his step-by-step recipe for Shrimp Shumai. The flavor-packed dumplings are part of the “modern chinese” menu at Hales Blackbrick in Drew Park. Bon Appétit Magazine nominated the restaurant’s Miami location as one of America’s best new restaurants, and Chef Hales is hoping to mirror the concept and its success at his hometown location.
TAMPA, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
SPRING HILL, FL
suncoastnews.com

Writer hopes for big breakthrough with book series

SPRING HILL — When he’s not busy with customers at his small store in a Spring Hill shopping plaza, Steve Herzman sits down next to his wife, Nan, opens his laptop and works on his latest book. The 45-year-old already has one book published and is expanding it...
SPRING HILL, FL
suncoastnews.com

Delta Woods Park to close for a few days

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing Delta Woods Park (3400 Deltona Blvd, Spring Hill) beginning Monday, Dec. 12, through Friday, Dec. 16. The temporary closure is due to scheduled tree trimming and park maintenance. Delta Woods Park will reopen and resume normal operating hours...
SPRING HILL, FL
suncoastnews.com

HCA to host Oak Hill Hospital hiring event Dec. 14

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host a hiring event on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on its campus in the GME Conference Center, Building G, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. The hospital is recruiting experienced registered nurses, new graduate nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse externs, CVOR certified...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Hernando schools host mock 'Shark Tank' competition

Hernando County Schools hosted its own version of the popular show “Shark Tank” where middle school students created their own businesses & gave their “elevator pitch” to local entrepreneurs. What You Need To Know. Hernando County Schools hosted its own version of the popular show “Shark...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville

During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
CLEARWATER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Tampa man hit by pickup, killed on County Road 54

A 32-year-old Tampa man was killed on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8:45 p.m. after he was hit by a vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A Ford F-150 was traveling east on County Road 54, east of Chancey Road, and collided with the pedestrian, 1 who was walking in the travel lane.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Historical marker unveiled for lost African American cemetery

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A historical marker is now placed for an African American cemetery that was lost until recently. The marker is for the North Greenwood African American Memorial Cemetery on the corner of Holt Avenue and Engman Street in Clearwater. Archaeologists discovered at least 55 graves there two...
CLEARWATER, FL
suncoastnews.com

SMARTstart celebrates 10 years of helping budding entrepreneurs

A decade ago, the Pasco County Economic Development Council received some seed funding from the Florida High Tech Corridor that has since, according to the EDC, helped more than 500 participants, at some level, turn their bright ideas into thriving businesses. Funded largely by Penny for Pasco since 2016, the SMARTstart Small Business Program has issued more than $2 million in microloans to 68 recipients and held nearly 600 classes and events for people who want to start their own businesses.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

