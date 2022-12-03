Read full article on original website
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
MedicalXpress
Biomarker in urine could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease can remain undetected until it is too late to treat. Large-scale screening programs could help to detect early-stage disease, but current diagnostic methods are too cumbersome and expensive. Now, a new study is the first to identify formic acid as a sensitive urinary biomarker that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease, potentially paving the way for inexpensive and convenient disease screening.
New Alzheimer’s drug hailed as ‘beginning of the end’ in search for treatment
Experts have hailed the “beginning of the end” in the search for effective Alzheimer’s treatments after a new drug reduced memory decline among patients with early stages of the disease.Lecanemab, which is designed to target and clear amyloid – one of the proteins that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s – was found to slow decline in patients’ memory and thinking.The phase three clinical trial results have been reported by Eisai, a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company that has partnered with US biotech firm Biogen to develop lecanemab.Eisai reported initial results in September from a trial on 1,795 participants...
Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines
Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
Cannabis For Tourette Syndrome? Significant Improvement In Quality Of Life, Finds Israeli Study
Tourette syndrome (TS) patients who consume cannabis products report significant improvements in their quality of life and often reduce their intake of prescription medicines, according to data published in the journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, reported NORML. The study titled “Use of Medical Cannabis in Patients with Gilles de la...
Study: HIV-infected woman no longer shows the symptoms without undergoing any treatment
An Argentinian woman becomes the second human being to no longer show any symptoms of HIV even though she did not undergo any stem cell treatment. Also known as the ‘Esperanza patient’, this woman was first diagnosed with HIV infection in 2013. Since then, she has undergone several check up and multiple viral tests. Now, her body is no longer showing any traces of viral infection. However, she is not the only human being to have been completely cured of the infection.
MedicalXpress
Short term memory problems can be improved with laser therapy, according to new study
Laser light therapy has been shown to be effective in improving short term memory in a study published in Science Advances. Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. and Beijing Normal University in China, demonstrated that the therapy, which is non-invasive, could improve short term, or working memory in people by up to 25%.
ABC Action News
New guidelines to be released to diagnose, treat ADHD in adults
Approximately 11 million adults have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Diagnosing ADHD in adults has been tricky. This year, guidelines will be released for the first time to help medical professionals identify the illness in adults. A big part of the new guidelines will address diagnosis and treatment in primary...
physiciansweekly.com
Patients With Treatment-Resistant Depression: Early Ketamine Effects on Belief-Updating Biases
Clinical studies have demonstrated both the fast antidepressant effects of subanesthetic ketamine infusions and the maintenance of depression by persistently unfavorable attitudes. For a study, researchers sought to assess if ketamine affects belief updating and how these cognitive changes related to ketamine’s therapeutic benefits. In the study, 2 groups...
Ann Arbor college reaches record enrollment during statewide student declines
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor college is touting record enrollment over its 59-year existence. Concordia University Ann Arbor reached 1,201 enrolled students for the fall 2022 semester, officials said. The next highest enrollment was 1,197 students in fall 2018. The private Lutheran college, established at its 4090 Geddes...
Endologix Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement for AFX2 System
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Endologix LLC, a privately held global medical device company, dedicated to improving patients’ lives with innovative interventional treatments for vascular disease, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement relating to the AFX2 System. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005348/en/ AFX2 Endovascular AAA System
Treatment: Self-Administration of Long-Acting Injectables
A new formulation of long-acting cabotegravir and alternative injection sites could potentially allow people to administer Cabenuva for HIV treatment or Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) at home. Currently, Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) is injected in the buttocks by a health care provider every month or every two months, while Apretude (cabotegravir alone) is given every other month. Scientists from ViiV Healthcare tested a high-concentration formulation of cabotegravir that contains twice as much active drug per volume, which reduces the size of the shots. In a study of HIV-negative volunteers, the experimental formulation injected into the butt, thigh or belly had similar safety and produced drug levels comparable to those of the current version. However, the drug didn’t last as long in the body, so monthly dosing would be necessary. Another study found that injecting cabotegravir and rilpivirine into the outer thigh muscle led to drug concentrations similar to those of buttocks injections, which could allow for self-administration.
News-Medical.net
Anaphylaxis symptoms in most infants appear to resolve with a single dose of epinephrine
Although many parents of infants worry about their child having a food allergy, there has not been a lot of research into the presentation of anaphylaxis in infants. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows that, in infants aged 0-24 months who presented to the emergency department for anaphylaxis, few required hospitalization and most were able to go home after a few hours of observation.
targetedonc.com
Discussing Data on Efficacy and Adverse Events of Mobocertinib for NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Gregory Riely, MD, PhD, discussed with participants the adverse event management and expected efficacy of mobocertinib for patients with non–small cell lung cancer and an EGFR exon 20 insertion. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS:
HIV Prevention and Treatment Disproportionally Affects Black Women, Report Finds
A riveting report in USA Today is shedding light on Black women’s lack of access when receiving care and treatment for HIV. In 1996, Phyllis Malone found out she was infected with the virus while incarcerated and feared that she was faced with a death sentence. She said part of her fear was the stigma associated with HIV, so she was skeptical to seek medical attention. It wasn’t until years later when the mother of four was sent to a transition home where she decided to seek the help she needed.
University of Michigan Health-West to build new Wayland health center
WAYLAND, MI — University of Michigan Health-West is planning to build a new health center in Wayland offering primary care and advanced practice services. The new health center, which is expected to open in May 2024 and reflects a $10.4 million investment, will be located at 1113 West Superior St. The building is a little over a mile from the health care system’s current Wayland office, 893 E. Superior St., and is about 75% larger as well.
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit Disease Overview Panel: November 13, 2022
This panel was moderated by Kristie L. Kahl, and included Dr. C. Ola Landgren, from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami, and Dr. David Coffey, from Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami Health System. Kahl: So I know we're going to be talking about MRD later in the...
streetwisereports.com
Co. Reports Positive Results in Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer's Trial
Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL:NASDAQ), which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for use in treating neurodegenerative, neurodevelopmental, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including Rett syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease, announced Thursday "positive topline results from its Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 clinical trial of oral ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD (collectively known as early AD)."
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Gives First-Ever Approval for Fecal Transplant Therapy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a fecal transplant therapy to prevent recurrence of a bacterial infection that kills up to 30,000 people a year. The therapy, Rebyota, is the first fecal transplant product approved in the United States, the FDA said in a statement. It’s cleared to combat Clostridioides difficile, or C. difficile, a bacteria that can flourish in the gut and cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, and in rare cases leads to organ failure and death.
NASDAQ
Nkarta - Engineering Allogeneic Natural Killer Cells To Beat Cancer
(RTTNews) - Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) is scheduled to report updated clinical data from its ongoing clinical trial of NKX019, its CD19-directed CAR NK cell therapy candidate, today, December 5. The company is developing allogeneic engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer. NKX019 is an investigational, off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy...
Futurism
18-Year-Old Patient Says $3.5 Million Hemophilia Drug He Needs Seems a "Little Steep"
For a small sum of $3.5 million, you can get your hands on the newest gene therapy drug to treat hemophilia B: Hemgenix, now the most expensive drug in the world. A fleeting title, these days. Hemophilia is a genetic disorder that prevents blood from clotting properly when a person's...
