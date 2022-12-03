ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

WIS-TV

One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver of a pickup truck died after their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Newberry County. Trooper Mitchel Ridgeway said the collision happened on Friday, December 9, around 8:40 p.m. According to officials, a 2018 freight liner tractor-trailer...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Aiken man killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released new details about a Friday night shooting, including the name of a man who was killed. According to Deputy Coroner April Cody, her office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and state agents are investigating the death of 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

One man dead after shooting on Redd St. NW in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office, Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Friday night on the 1400 block of Redd Street NW, Aiken. Officials say ADPS was dispatched to the 1400 block of Redd Street...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway for a drive-by shooting that happened Friday night in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Department of Public Safety, and South Carolina Law enforcement are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a death on the 1400 block of Redd St. NW, Aiken.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

1 injured in shooting at North Augusta apartment complex

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is injured after a shooting at Plaza Place Apartments early Friday. North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were called to the complex behind the Publix grocery store on Martintown Road to investigate gunshots. Dispatchers said multiple callers stated they heard shots in the area, along with someone yelling for help.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg 5-year-old found safe; dad faces charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Authorities in Orangeburg said a missing 5-year-old girl was found alive and well in Virginia and that her father is in custody. Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving Day. The sheriff said at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WSET

Danville Police arrest man wanted for murder in SC, find missing 5-year-old

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police have assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in South Carolina. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division informed Daville Police that the suspect may be in their jurisdiction. At approximately 12:40 p.m., members of Danville's Investigative Bureau were able to find, identify and arrest 46-year-old Antar Jeter without incident.
DANVILLE, VA
WRDW-TV

2 suspects arrested after 24-year-old found dead at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are in the Richmond County jail in connection to the death of a man found at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at the lake on Aug. 31. Flomo Gbelewala, 32, was arrested on...
GROVETOWN, GA
wgac.com

Man Wanted for Questioning in Vehicle Theft

Richmond County authorities want to question a man about a vehicle theft on Boy Scout Road last week. Investigators say a 2017 black Jeep Patriot was stolen from Time Saver in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road on December 3. The tag number is GA REZ7244. Anyone with information...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Multiple vehicle accident reported near exit 190 on I-20 in Grovetown

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: As of 7:50 a.m. GDOT reports one of the lanes on I-20 eastbound is back open. One remains closed as authorities investigate. UPDATE: As of 6:50 a.m. GDOT is reporting all eastbound lanes of I-20 eastbound at SR 388/Lewiston Road are closed as they investigate the accident.
GROVETOWN, GA
coladaily.com

Tractor-trailer hauling livestock crashes on I-20

A tractor-trailer hauling livestock crashed through a wooded median on Interstate 20 at mile marker 45 Wednesday afternoon. According to the County of Lexington, one driver has sustained minor injuries and is being transported to a local hospital. Details are limited and no addition details have been provided about the condition of the livestock.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

