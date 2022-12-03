ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-H Tech Changemakers help adults develop digital literacy skills

By Josie Smith
4-H Tech Changemakers address the digital divide between young people and senior citizens by providing education on common technological devices, assisting with one-on-one support, and helping with online activities. Houston County 4-H Tech Changemaker Leilani Priest-Akens addresses 130 university leaders at a regional conference discussing new tech survey resources. Special Photo: Josie Smith

EATONTON — Youths involved with the Georgia 4-H Tech Changemakers program are bridging the digital divide and providing digital literacy education to improve work force readiness skills in adults. The 2021-22 cohort surpassed previous record impact numbers by reaching 5,488 adults during the program year.

Approximately 1.6 million adults in Georgia lack access to a high-speed internet connection. The 4-H Tech Changemakers project uses an adult-youth partnership model to empower teens as teachers of digital literacy in areas lacking broadband Internet access.

