12/16 Sacopee Valley Community Band Concert
Sacopee Valley Community Band and the Hiram Arts and Community Center invite you to the 2022 Holiday Concert "Bringing More Cowbell" on December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hiram Arts Center, 8 Hancock Ave. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. For more information, please call Cassie Dove at (207) 413-8513.
Applications for the Stanley Higgins Fund Scholarship Available for Porter Students
Applications for the Stanley Higgins Fund Scholarship are available at Sacopee Valley High School and the Porter Town Office. The deadline for all applications is Thursday, December 15, 2022. Applications received after this deadline will not be reviewed for the fall semester. Please mail completed applications to:. Wendy Hodgdon. 61...
Cornish UCC Thanksgiving Pie Sale
Cornish United Church of Christ is holding a Thanksgiving pie sale. Order by Saturday, November 19, 2022, for pickup Tuesday, November 22, 2022. To place an order, please call Jan at (207) 625-7139 or Merle at (207) 459-4084. Source: Cornish United Church of Christ.
New Hours for the Parsonsfield Town Clerk Office
The Town of Parsonsfield Town Clerk's Office has new business hours, they are as follows:. Monday: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Friday: Closed or available by appointment. If the above hours do...
11/19 Brownfield Community Turkey Dinner
Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., join Brownfield Volunteer Fire Department at they host a community turkey dinner at the Brownfield Community Center. The cost if dinner is donation only. For more information, please call (603) 662-4025. Source: Brownfield Volunteer Fire Department.
