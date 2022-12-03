ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiram, ME

SacopeeValleyNews

12/16 Sacopee Valley Community Band Concert

Sacopee Valley Community Band and the Hiram Arts and Community Center invite you to the 2022 Holiday Concert "Bringing More Cowbell" on December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hiram Arts Center, 8 Hancock Ave. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. For more information, please call Cassie Dove at (207) 413-8513.
HIRAM, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

Cornish UCC Thanksgiving Pie Sale

Cornish United Church of Christ is holding a Thanksgiving pie sale. Order by Saturday, November 19, 2022, for pickup Tuesday, November 22, 2022. To place an order, please call Jan at (207) 625-7139 or Merle at (207) 459-4084. Source: Cornish United Church of Christ.
CORNISH, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

11/19 Brownfield Community Turkey Dinner

Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., join Brownfield Volunteer Fire Department at they host a community turkey dinner at the Brownfield Community Center. The cost if dinner is donation only. For more information, please call (603) 662-4025. Source: Brownfield Volunteer Fire Department.
BROWNFIELD, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

SacopeeValleyNews

Cornish, ME
