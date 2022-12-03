Read full article on original website
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The next FIFA World Cup is coming to North America. Sixteen cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host soccer’s most prestigious tournament in what could be a boon to the sport’s growing popularity among Americans. The three nations' joint bid to host the 2026 World...
FOX Sports
Japan vs. Croatia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Japan and Croatia faced off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was off to a slow start but Japan decided to change that when Daizen Maeda scored in the 43rd minute. Croatia would counter in the second half as Ivan Perisic evened the score up by scoring in the 55th minute. Both teams would head to extra time after being deadlocked at 1-1. Each team would have their chances on goal but the score would remain at 1-1. Dominik Livaković was the hero for Croatia as he stopped three Japanese chances in the shootout becoming just the third goalkeeper to do that. Croatia won on the penalty shootout.
Portugal vs Switzerland live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup today, team news as Ronaldo dropped
How to watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream wherever you are in the world today. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this last 16 clash.
2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Winners, Losers & Matches to Come
"It's been over two weeks since 32 of the world's nations descended on Qatar to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the global audience waits as the fate of the remaining nations compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Croatia have all made it through to the final eight. The Dutch will go up against Argentina on Friday and England will clash with defending World Cup champs France on Saturday.Monday's match between Japan and Croatia was drama personified. It was decided on a penalty kick shootout following a 1-1 draw...
FOX Sports
Brazil vs. South Korea Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Brazil and South Korea squared off in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil dominated from the opening whistle. Vinícius Júnior scored in the 7th minute. Then Richarlison was fouled in the box, leading to a Neymar PK in the 13th. Richarlison would score a goal of his own in the 29th minute followed by Lucas Paquetá in the 36th minute. South Korea would show some life after Paik Seung-Ho scored on a laser beam goal from outside the box. Brazil would win by the 4-1 final. Brazil advances to the quarterfinals for their eighth consecutive World Cup.
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
FOX Sports
Brazil honors Pelé on field after 4-1 win over South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Brazil honored Pelé on the field following their 4-1 victory over South Korea. Pelé, 82 years old, posted on his Instagram that he is watching the game from his hospital room.
Today at the World Cup: Brazil power into quarters and Croatia win shoot-out
Fit-again Neymar was among the scorers as Brazil powered into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea that saw all their goals come in the first half.Their opponents in the last eight will be Croatia, who earlier defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with Dominik Livakovic saving three times in the shoot-out.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the third day of last-16 action in Qatar unfolded.Ruthless BrazilBrazil’s first-half blitz at Stadium 974 started with a seventh-minute Vinicius Junior strike, with Neymar, back after missing the previous two games with an ankle...
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket updated: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart; France advance
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
NBC Sports
Best Goal Celebrations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Goals have come in abundance in Qatar. There were 120 goals scored across 48 group stage matches, an average of 2.5 a match. Though it is a lower total compared to 2014 (136) and 2018 (122), it topped 2010’s mark of 101. England and Spain led the way in...
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 Spain vs. Morocco start time, betting odds, lines: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets
Spain look to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since winning the title in 2010 when they take on Morocco in the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. The Spaniards defeated the Netherlands to capture the crown 12 years ago but were unable to get past the group stage in 2014 and lost to Russia in their first knockout stage match four years later. Morocco made their only previous Round of 16 appearance in 1986, losing to West Germany.
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans spotting signs of weakness in Brazil's defeat to Cameroon would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 win over South Korea for the Group G winners that should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
Remembering Pearl Harbor: The history of USS Oklahoma
Today marks 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, killing and injuring thousands of servicemen and ultimately leading the United States to enter World War II.
Sporting News
Portugal vs Switzerland World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 Round of 16
Portugal topped Group H en route to the Round of 16 and Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have been paired against Switzerland in their first knockout test. The Swiss produced an impressive 3-2 win over Serbia to secure their spot in the next phase in Qatar, as they finished runners-up behind Brazil in Group G.
FOX Sports
France, Brazil, Argentina included in Alexi Lalas' updated World Cup power rankings | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Alexi Lalas provided an updated power rankings for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He included France, Brazil and Argentina among others. See who rounded out the list!
