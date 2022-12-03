ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Absolutely compromise. Compromise, absolutely. Share with us your wishes for 2023: Letter from the Editor

By Chris Quinn, Editor, cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Trump’s call to ‘terminate’ Constitution puts the nation on notice about his aims

The first three articles of the U.S. Constitution enumerate the powers vested in the three distinct branches of government. Their separation of powers prevents a concentration of power by any one branch -- a hallmark of tyranny. That was the Founders’ point: James Madison noted in the Federalist Papers that a system such as this, written into the Constitution, is not designed to maximize efficiency, but to maximize freedom.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy