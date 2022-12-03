Northern Edge hockey drops pair at Simley Spartan Turkey Tourney

Skating into the season for the St. Francis/North Branch boys hockey co-op, Northern Edge dropped a pair of games in the Simley Spartan Turkey Tourney.

Northern Edge opened the year by falling 5-2 to Simley on Friday, Nov. 25, at Veterans Memorial Community Center before falling 9-1 the following day to Dodge County back on the same ice.

In the first game the tournament host Spartans jumped all over Northern Edge. Powered by the game’s first five goals, the Spartans maintained a comfortable lead into the third period.

That’s when Northern Edge mounted a comeback effort with goals by Zachary Monson and Jayden Becklin to cut the lead to 5-2, but that was as close as the club got in the defeat.

Simley outshot Northern Edge by a 46-28 margin on the way to the victory.

Wyatt Johnson suffered the loss in net for Northern Edge, making 13 saves on 16 chances in the first period. Johnson was relieved by Otto Netterberg, who made 17 saves in the second, while Riley Pickell stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third period.

Lavonte Fischer, Trenton Tikalski and Aaron Smith all added assists in the defeat.

For the second game of the tournament, Dodge County mimicked that one-sided start against Northern Edge, netting the game’s first seven goals to coast to the win.

Paul Boelk scored the lone goal for Northern Edge in the second period, assisted by Monson.

Pickell took the defeat in net, making 29 saves in the effort.

At 0-2, Northern Edge returned to the ice on Thursday, Dec. 1, by taking on Osseo at the East Bethel Ice Arena.

Bluejackets girl hoops fall in opener

Getting the season underway, the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team was defeated in Blaine by a 63-57 margin on Saturday, Nov. 26.

A strong start pushed the Bluejackets to a 2-point halftime lead before the Bengals surged ahead in the second half, holding on for the 6-point victory.

Maraya Wiltrout paced the offense for Cambridge-Isanti with 17 while Haylie Jerde added 10. Evelyn Wiltrout, Bre Knight and Croix Vavra each tallied 8 points versus Blaine.

Cambridge-Isanti returned home on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for the home opener against Duluth East in a contest that was completed after deadline.

Stars drop overtime heartbreaker

Battling to overtime, the Northern Tier Stars fell in overtime by a 3-2 margin against North St. Paul/Tartan on Monday, Nov. 21, at the Isanti Ice Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Stars netted goals thanks to Natalie Cheney and Molly Larson, leading by 2-0 margin into the final frame.

Scoring its first goal to cut the lead in half with 9:18 to go in the game, North St. Paul/Tartan netted the game-tying goal on the power play with just over a minute left in the battle, forcing overtime.

Moments later, the opponent lit the lamp again in the extra period to send the Stars to their fourth straight loss.

Mackenzie Baumgardt was handed the setback in net despite her 43-save effort.

Northern Tier now sits at 1-4 on the season.