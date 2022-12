Members of Sons of Norway, Dovre Lodge, will celebrate Christmas on Monday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Norske Nook in Rice Lake. The annual Christmas dinner will include meatballs, lutefisk, lefse and all the traditional Norwegian trimmings. Cost is $30.

Reservations may be made by calling Judy Keilholtz at 715-338-6828 or emailing her at 4judy2020@gmail.com.