Read full article on original website
Related
‘Countless Blacks’ In The South Speak Like Herschel Walker, White Writer Claims
Michael Tracey’s remark about Herschel Walker's accent is an insult to the “countless” Black people around the region. The post ‘Countless Blacks’ In The South Speak Like Herschel Walker, White Writer Claims appeared first on NewsOne.
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960s
Slavery in the U.S. was officially abolished in 1865 with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Despite the official announcement, the lives of many enslaved African-Americans were precarious for a very long time.
How the watermelon stereotype came to be weaponized against Black Americans
The harmful stereotype dates back to the 19th century when freed Black Americans became merchants and sold the fruit for profit.
10 books to add to your reading list in December
Bethanne Patrick's December standout books include a Gen X caper, a wild adventure tale and surprising new novels from Jane Smiley and Cormac McCarthy.
NOLA.com
French president set to arrive in New Orleans for visit steeped in history
Emmanuel Macron arrives in New Orleans on Friday for the first visit by a French president in almost a half century, a trip intended to be both deeply symbolic and practically beneficial, touching on subjects from culture to climate change. Macron’s one-day journey will take him from the French Quarter...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
In Paris, Thomas Jefferson Revealed His Real Beliefs About Slavery
Thomas Jefferson met with leading Enlightenment thinkers and translated their books but he couldn't ultimately embrace their views on slavery
Who Was The Richest Person In History? (Opinion)
Hint: It’s not Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk. Gold Coins and Bricks(Zlaťáky.cz on Unsplash) Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are probably two of the most common names to pop into our heads when hearing or seeing the words — ‘richest on earth’. That’s not wrong cause, well… they are! But, did you know that there have been individuals in the past who were even richer than the current King of Riches — Elon Musk?
Slowjamastan, the independent republic inside America
America the beautiful—from sea to shining sea you’ll find areas of the country that seem like their own world. Different cuisine than what is “normal”—far ranging accents from the sultry southern twang to the bing-bongs of Coney Island. Varying climates and terrain from sandy beaches to the awe inspiring scenery of the northwest. A foreign country however, was not something one would find. When the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed in, 1848, that brought an end to foreign territories inside American borders. Every once in a while you’ll hear a discussion about Texas seceding from the nation even as recently as last year, but that hasn’t and probably won’t happen. A country however was born inside of America in 2021, and very few people know of its existence.
Facts of our history few may know about, take a look.
Famous leader of France Napoleon Bonaparte once quoted, " History is a set of lies agreed upon". However, here are some interesting facts that remain stamped in our world history.
Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
AOL Corp
The US is still on the path to becoming a 'fascist country': sociologist
Sociologist and activist Frances Fox Piven warned the US about getting complacent after the midterms. "I don't think this fight over elemental democracy is over, by any means," Piven told the Guardian. She added that there is still a chance that the US could become a "fascist country." A veteran...
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Best science books of 2022
Preventing future pandemics, the secrets of the Higgs boson and the surprising roots of plastic surgery
CNBC
The Fed may wreck one of the greatest booms in history of Main Street America
Recession calls are being issued by major corporate CEOs and leading economists as Federal Reserve policy to fight inflation weakens business spending and growth, as well as consumer demand. Layoffs in the tech sector are leading a business retreat on aggressive hiring. But an economic downturn is not showing up...
“American Pickers” on the History Channel coming to SC soon. Here’s when and how to be on the show
The hit show “American Pickers” is returning to South Carolina. Do you have a collection of antiques or unique items to show them?
No one trusts media's spin on America's crime wave
Crime is out of control, and journalists lost control of the narrative.
Readers reply: will there ever be world government, and would we want it?
Will there ever be world government, and would we want it? Neil Stuart, Abergavenny. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com. What do you meant “will there be”? It’s already here, sheeple. salamandertome. It’s the only way we’ll ever have world peace. real_scs. Global cooperation is the...
Washington Examiner
What I saw attending college in 'The People's Republic of Boulder'
Decades ago, KGB spy Yuri Bezmenov defected to America and exposed a four-step plan the Soviets engineered to bring down the United States: demoralization, destabilization, crisis, and normalization. Demoralization was the first and most critical step, and it involved infiltrating the institutions upon which our society was built. Although the...
brytfmonline.com
The movie “Emancipation” is entering into a new controversy, and it is not because of Will Smith
New controversy surrounds “Emancipation,” the new Apple TV+ movie with Will Smith based on the story of a black man who escapes from sadistic slave traders, crossing the swamps of Louisiana, infested with alligators and snakes, to find his freedom. he and his family. After involuntary media attention...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0