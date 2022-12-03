Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Woodchucks are looking for better wheels
Imagine a local food pantry or food bank. Replace the focus of food with firewood, and you have a center known as a wood bank. Like food pantries, wood banks aim to help community members with life essentials by supplying firewood at no cost to income eligible individuals and families who rely on firewood as a heating source. In the Boothbay region, our wood bank is operated by the Community Resources Council’s Woodchucks.
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
The Rotary Clubhouse looked more like an annex to Santa’s workshop last Thursday night. A merry contingent of members and guests gathered to turn holiday cheer into good works. We accomplished three seasonal projects: We filled around 120 Christmas goodie bags for kids at the Food Pantry, and another...
‘Backstage’ with Snowlion Repertory Theater
Snowlion Repertory Theater received a project grant from the Maine Community Foundation to support its upcoming offering, “The Christmas Bride in Concert.” Negotiations for space and cast are underway, and it is hoped the show will perform over the summer at various venues in the Midcoast and southern Maine.
George W. Simpson Jr.
George William Simpson Jr., 81, of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, passed away Nov. 27, 2022, from a stroke due to Parkinson’s disease. Bill was born Jan. 27, 1941 in Memphis, Tennessee, to George William Simpson and Helen Douglas Simpson. He graduated from McGill Toolen High School in Mobile, Alabama, and, after four years in the U.S Air Force, the Georgia Institute of Technology with a certificate in architecture. The bulk of Bill’s career was spent in development and construction in Atlanta, Georgia. After officially retiring from construction, Bill worked at Poole Brothers in Boothbay Harbor and detailed cars as a hobby.
Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade
Lobster boats, the excursion boat Novelty and a Coast Guard vessel took part in the Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade in Boothbay Harbor Sunday night, Dec. 4. Judges awarded the following prizes, according to the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce: Devyn Campbell on Susan and Jessica, first place; Lawrence Durfee on Lil Sistah, second place; and Matt Thibault on Sandra Ann, third place.
Out and about for holiday crafts, food and more
Being inside on a rainy December Saturday was what it was all about Dec. 3, and greeting those arriving at the Congregational and Methodist churches in Boothbay Harbor, and the Boothbay Region Historical Society Museum open house, were multitudes of holiday warmth and cheer. The Congregational Church Christmas Fair in...
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library
How quickly December has moved in. With the holidays approaching people are busy planning, shopping, and decorating. By the end of the day, after all the hustle bustle you might want to sit and relax with a warm drink or a glass of your favorite spirits. Take time to put your feet up with a good mystery because tomorrow you will check your list and begin again.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and crew come ashore!
Dozens of children and adults were excited to see Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and a handful of elves arrive at the Boothbay Harbor town dock on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4 as they stepped off the excursion boat Novelty, which picked up the North Pole group. The Boothbay Lights event was delayed a day as rain fell on Saturday.
