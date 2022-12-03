Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
New York State Police Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets Across New York
New York State Police issued 14,000 tickets and investigated three fatal accidents. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the results of the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. Troopers Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets During Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. New York State Police issued 14,063 tickets, officials say. 4,757 speeding...
Buffalo man accused of murder sentenced on separate gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who is facing murder charges related to a 2019 triple murder learned his fate on a separate gun charge. 40-year-old Ernest Green was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a gun charge. According to authorities, on July 26, 2020, Green was seen on video running away from […]
WHEC TV-10
FBI offers reward for information on suspect in pro-life pregnancy center arson in Buffalo area
AMHERST, N.Y. — The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people suspected of deliberately setting a pro-life pregnancy center on fire on June 7. The fire at CompassCare Pregnancy Services, which the FBI...
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?
With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
New York Inspector General Finds Significant Racial Disparities In State Prisons
A new report from the New York Inspector General has revealed that minority prisoners are often treated differently than White prisoners in the state's prisons. The report, released on Thursday, Dec. 1, and titled "Racial Disparities in the Administration of Discipline in New York State Prison…
Police: Driver charged in NYE hit-and-run involved in fatal Chautauqua County crash
ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Town of Arkwright, New York State Police announced Monday. Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Center Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83. As […]
Troopers investigating woman’s death as possible homicide in Van Buren; son questioned
Van Buren, N.Y. — State troopers are investigating a possible homicide after a woman was found dead in her apartment Tuesday, state police said. At 9:40 a.m. a person called 911 and reported finding a woman dead in her apartment at the Village Green Condos on Idlewood Boulevard, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Buffalo police announce arrest in connection to multiple armed robberies
Buffalo police announced an arrest has been made in connection to multiple armed robberies that occurred in November.
SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley. The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley. SPCA:...
Two women charged after Batavia drug investigation
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
Major Changed Announced For IDs In New York State
With just months to get a new ID in New York State officials have announced a change. Last month the New York State DMV reminded New Yorkers the deadline to get a REAL ID was fast approaching. New York State DMV Reminds Residents To Get REAL ID. "Starting May 3,...
‘Outrageous’ Price Increase To Drive In New York Announced
Get ready to pay more to drive in New York State. On Monday, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the start of the toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway system. Tolls Will Likely Increase Across New York State Thruway. “As a tolling authority,...
Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On December 5, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kayla C. Jones., 34, of Amherst, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Jones took merchandise valued at $46.13 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Jones was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Jones was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
nyspnews.com
Perry woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On December 3, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Shawna L. Lamont, 33, of Perry, NY for Petit Larceny. On December 3, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General on Big Tree Road in the town of Pavilion for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with the store employee, and it was determined that Lamont took merchandise valued at $19.45 passing all points of purchase without paying.
New York State police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County
New York State police announced the investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Chautauqua County on Saturday.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Jamestown man arrested, threw clock at victim, threatened with archery bow
A Jamestown man was arrested and is awaiting arraignment on one charge of menacing in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and outstanding bench warrants.
Government Technology
Niagara Falls, N.Y., Sues to Stop Cryptomining Operations
(TNS) — Attorneys for the city of Niagara Falls have filed an action in State Supreme Court seeking to shutdown three cryptocurrency mining operations in the city “unless and until” they comply with a recently enacted series of amendments to the city’s Zoning Code that govern the location and operation of high-energy use industries such as data centers and crypto-mining facilities.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3