Grand Island, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Police Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets Across New York

New York State Police issued 14,000 tickets and investigated three fatal accidents. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the results of the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. Troopers Issue Nearly 14,100 Tickets During Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Enforcement Period. New York State Police issued 14,063 tickets, officials say. 4,757 speeding...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?

With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
News 4 Buffalo

Two women charged after Batavia drug investigation

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
BATAVIA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Major Changed Announced For IDs In New York State

With just months to get a new ID in New York State officials have announced a change. Last month the New York State DMV reminded New Yorkers the deadline to get a REAL ID was fast approaching. New York State DMV Reminds Residents To Get REAL ID. "Starting May 3,...
News 4 Buffalo

Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On December 5, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kayla C. Jones., 34, of Amherst, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Jones took merchandise valued at $46.13 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Jones was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Jones was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
nyspnews.com

Perry woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On December 3, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Shawna L. Lamont, 33, of Perry, NY for Petit Larceny. On December 3, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General on Big Tree Road in the town of Pavilion for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with the store employee, and it was determined that Lamont took merchandise valued at $19.45 passing all points of purchase without paying.
PERRY, NY
Government Technology

Niagara Falls, N.Y., Sues to Stop Cryptomining Operations

(TNS) — Attorneys for the city of Niagara Falls have filed an action in State Supreme Court seeking to shutdown three cryptocurrency mining operations in the city “unless and until” they comply with a recently enacted series of amendments to the city’s Zoning Code that govern the location and operation of high-energy use industries such as data centers and crypto-mining facilities.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY

