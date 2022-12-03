Read full article on original website
FHP: Man dies after losing control on I-10, hitting tree head-on
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a man died after losing control of his car and hitting a tree on Interstate 10. STORY: ‘We definitely will have election results tonight’: Senate race underway in Camden County. According to a news release on the incident,...
Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash along US-1, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Tuesday along U.S. 1 in Brevard County, leading to a back-up of traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a news release, troopers said the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Main Street in the Micco area.
Orlando woman struck, killed while crossing road, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old Orlando was struck and killed Monday morning as she was crossing a road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. on Goldenrod Road at Toledo Street. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The FHP said...
Orlando woman dies after being struck by SUV, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a crash in Orange County Monday. An SUV in a northbound lane on Goldenrod Road hit a pedestrian crossing the road around 6:10 a.m. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old woman from Orlando, was taken to the hospital after...
Fatal crash shut down southbound lanes of I-95 near Brevard County line, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday, troopers said. FHP said I-95 south was shut down at mile marker 158, and traffic was being diverted onto State Road 514, or Malabar Road, to U.S. 1. Drivers could reenter the interstate at County Road 512.
Seminole County to study deadly Casselberry intersection after 3 crashes in a month
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - People who live near the intersection of East Lake Dr. and Bird Road are fed up after seeing another accident in the intersection over the weekend. Residents say the crash is the third in the last month. It comes just nine days after a 21-year-old was killed in a motorcycle accident in the same spot.
Fourth person dies after Orange County fireworks warehouse explosion
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fourth person has died after fireworks exploded and sparked a large fire at a warehouse in Orange County, deputies said. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, died Tuesday, five days after the fire. The others who died in the...
Body pulled from ocean near Indialantic, Brevard firefighters say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A body was pulled from the ocean near Indialantic Tuesday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews said they were called to the area of 2500 N. A1A around 2:37 p.m. for reports of something floating in the water. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return to mystery...
Woman dies after being struck by SUV while crossing busy Orange County road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Monday morning in east Orange County. Investigators said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. near the intersection of South Goldenrod Road and Toledo Street. Troopers said a driver in a green Ford Explorer was going northbound on Goldenrod Road...
Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after being accused of injuring another man in an Orlando shooting nearly two weeks ago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Investigators said they positively identified 45-year-old Charles L. McClain, who now faces a charge for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as the shooter.
Winter Haven woman, 59, killed in hit-and-run crash near Lake Howard, FHP says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in Winter Haven. The crash occurred at 6:50 p.m. on North Lake Howard Drive, east of 15th Street NW, troopers said. [TRENDING: Family of injured worker calls on...
Pedestrian killed in Polk County hit-and-run, troopers say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Polk County. The crash happened on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. A sedan driving on Lake Howard Drive near 15th Street Northwest struck a pedestrian crossing the road, according to troopers. The...
Osceola County deputies searching for missing, ‘endangered’ 13-year-old girl
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are asking for the community’s help to find a 13-year-old girl whom they say is ‘missing and endangered.’’. Deputies said Dakota Barrett, 13, was last seen at around 7:25 a.m. on Sunday walking toward Pleasant Hill Road in the Eagle Meadow area of Kissimmee.
Florida Deputy Fatally Shoots Fellow Deputy While Playing With Gun: Sheriff
Brevard County Deputy Andrew Lawson was arrested for manslaughter after unintentionally shooting Deputy Austin Walsh, authorities said.
Phantom Fireworks fire: Company says it plans to rebuild after deadly crash at Florida store
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A spokesman for Phantom Fireworks Companies said the consumer fireworks retailer intends to rebuild following a deadly crash and fire at its West Melbourne, Florida location. In a statement sent to FOX 35 News, condolences were offered to the family of the driver who lost his...
Kissimmee Police looking for answers into deadly October John Young Pkwy. crash
Do you have information on a deadly crash that occurred south of downtown Kissimmee in October? If so, the Kissimmee Police Department would like to hear from you. KPD is asking for the public’s help with information on a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the evening of Sunday Oct. 16. The crash happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. off South John Young Parkway at Mohawk Drive, between downtown and The Oaks. A 56-year-old man riding a motorcycle died as a result of the crash.
Off-duty Brevard deputy ‘jokingly’ pulled trigger twice before fatally shooting roommate, affidavit shows
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An off-duty Brevard County deputy accused of mistakenly shooting and killing his roommate, a fellow deputy, as the two took a break from playing an online game with friends made his first appearance in court Monday. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey called the shooting “an...
Daughter of Osceola County 'Most Wanted' suspect talks about why he needs to be caught
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County sheriff said his agency is on the lookout for a suspect accused of the sexual battery of two minors. Davie Albarran, 50, is wanted for multiple warrants for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of two young girls, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez.
Winter Haven Woman Killed In Hit And Run, Troopers Looking For Dodge With Virginia Plates
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol needs your help in a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a 59-year-old Winter Haven woman. Troopers say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Lake Howard Drive, east of 15th Street NW, where the Winter
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
