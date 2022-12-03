Do you have information on a deadly crash that occurred south of downtown Kissimmee in October? If so, the Kissimmee Police Department would like to hear from you. KPD is asking for the public’s help with information on a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on the evening of Sunday Oct. 16. The crash happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. off South John Young Parkway at Mohawk Drive, between downtown and The Oaks. A 56-year-old man riding a motorcycle died as a result of the crash.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO