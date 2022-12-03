ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Miami

Crews Extinguish Fire That Swept Through Home in SW Miami-Dade

Crews battled a fire at a home in southwest Miami-Dade early Friday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the home at 15345 Southwest 178th Terrace shortly before 2 a.m. When they arrived, flames were shooting out of one of the home's windows. Firefighters were able to get the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police

The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Police Charge Two More Teens in Parking Garage Shooting at Dadeland Mall

Miami-Dade Police have arrested and charged two additional teens in the shooting that took place inside a parking garage at Dadeland Mall. Evan and Ernest Flowers, both 18, were charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Two people were initially taken into custody after the incident, but only 18-year-old Alex Bryant Jr. was charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Former Miami Hurricanes DT Darrell Jackson Announces Transfer to Rival FSU

Just over one month after losing to rival Florida State on the field, the Miami Hurricanes football team has now lost a player to the Seminoles in the transfer portal. Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced Wednesday night he is transferring to FSU. Jackson - who played high school football in Gadsden County located just west of Tallahassee - spent one season in Coral Gables after transferring from Maryland, where he spent his freshman year.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy