Price, UT

ksl.com

Man accused of grabbing teen girl in church restroom

WELLINGTON, Carbon County — A Wellington man has been arrested after allegedly abusing a young girl inside a restroom at a church meeting house on Sunday. James Bruce Snyder, 40, was booked into the Carbon County Jail for investigation of child kidnapping, sex abuse of a child and assault.
WELLINGTON, UT
ABC 4

Price man faces murder charge in 2019 shooting originally classified as accidental

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) — A Price man is now being charged with murder in the 2019 shooting of a woman that had originally been classified as a self-inflicted accident. Colton James Price, 27, of Price, faces charges of murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice, according to the 7th District Court in Carbon County. Price was listed as having been booked into the Carbon County Jail on Dec. 1.
PRICE, UT
KUTV

Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott

OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

