Gephardt Daily
Update: Price man charged with manslaughter in 2019 shooting death of East Carbon woman
PRICE, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Price man has been charged with manslaughter roughly three years after prosecutors say he recklessly caused the shooting death of an East Carbon woman. Ashlie Logston, 40, was holding a firearm while sitting down at an East Carbon home Dec....
Gephardt Daily
Wellington police: Suspect arrested after entering LDS meetinghouse bathroom, assaulting girl
WELLINGTON, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Carbon County Jail after police say he entered a church meetinghouse to talk with a bishop and, instead, followed a girl into a restroom and abused her. Suspect James B. Snyder, 50, entered the...
Utah nurse found not guilty of negligent homicide in jail inmate's death
A judge has declared a nurse not guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Duchesne County jail inmate in 2016.
Gephardt Daily
Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle. Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old...
ksl.com
Man accused of grabbing teen girl in church restroom
WELLINGTON, Carbon County — A Wellington man has been arrested after allegedly abusing a young girl inside a restroom at a church meeting house on Sunday. James Bruce Snyder, 40, was booked into the Carbon County Jail for investigation of child kidnapping, sex abuse of a child and assault.
ABC 4
Price man faces murder charge in 2019 shooting originally classified as accidental
PRICE, Utah (ABC4) — A Price man is now being charged with murder in the 2019 shooting of a woman that had originally been classified as a self-inflicted accident. Colton James Price, 27, of Price, faces charges of murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice, according to the 7th District Court in Carbon County. Price was listed as having been booked into the Carbon County Jail on Dec. 1.
ksl.com
Utah County neighborhood concerned about target shooting after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn't happen again. In the latest...
KUTV
Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
Payson homes evacuated due to natural gas leak
Payson Fire & Rescue responded to a natural gas line leak in Payson Saturday morning caused by excavation work being done in the area.
KSLTV
Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott
OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
Gephardt Daily
Family of 6 rescued after tree search gone wrong in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family outing into a remote area of Wasatch County to search for a holiday tree turned memorable for all the wrong reasons. The six family members found themselves stranded after their Honda Pilot got stuck in the snow. Wasatch...
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
