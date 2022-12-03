Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
5 Unique Locally Owned Restaurants To Experience In Bismarck, North Dakota
From a mobile coffee shop with delicious lunches to a restaurant owned by a competitor on Top Chef, we discovered exceptional choices for great food and atmosphere in Bismarck, North Dakota. We have breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Bismarck covered. This vibrant capital city with a small-town vibe lies on...
New Entertainment Venue Opening In Bismarck
If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, you might want to stop at this place when it opens. The Kirkwood Mall announced on its Facebook page a new entertainment venue opening in one of its vacant spaces. What Kind Of Entertainment Will There Be?. The venue...
Accumulating Snow For North Dakota & Very Cold Temps Coming
According to a special weather announcement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota accumulating snow is on the way for a good share of North Dakota including Bismarck. This snow event will have a one, two-punch. The first snow will begin on the overnight tonight and linger into...
KFYR-TV
9-year-old Bismarck girl receives a camper from Make-A-Wish
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Emersyn Decker, a 9-year-old Bismarck girl, was granted a Make-a-wish a few years ago. She originally wanted to go to Disneyland, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. She then changed her mind and asked for a camper, so she could take trips with her family.
wdayradionow.com
New details on plane mishap in western North Dakota
(Regent, ND) -- New details are being released after a single-propeller plane made an emergency landing near Regent over the weekend. Officials say 52-year-old pilot John Wissman clipped a power line when attempting to fly under it Saturday. Wissman, his 16-year-old son, and his eleven-year-old daughter were on a recreational...
United Way reopens shelters 24/7 as North Dakota winter rages on
MSA United Way was asked to temporarily shelter the homeless population back in 2017.
KFYR-TV
ND veterans, first responder honored for service
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Four North Dakota veterans and a first responder received an early Christmas gift in Dickinson Friday. It was a veteran organization’s way of saying thank you. On a day that felt like Christmas, a group gathered at the Stark County Veterans Pavillion. The special meeting...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: First look at plane crash in Hettinger County
HETTINGER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re now getting our first look at that plane crash in Hettinger County from Saturday. A nearby resident stumbled upon the scene. Ted Hardmeyer was driving towards Mott and noticed how unnaturally dark it was. He said he called a friend and found out there had been a plane that hit power lines. As he was driving, he found the scene of the emergency landing and was shocked by the good condition the plane was in, all things considered.
Bismarck’s Gateway Mall – “Hello New Neighbor”
I was just talking about this last week with a co-worker. It must have been 4 years ago when I came out from Minot to do a radio remote with Dvorak. I had never set foot in Bismarck but had driven by only ONCE when I moved from Fargo to Magic City. I set my GPS to guide my station's vehicle to 2700 State ST - Gateway Mall. I found myself staring at the HUGE empty space inside which apparently used to be a Sears store. My conversation last week with a co-worker was about that very same thing, and I was amazed that the space is still vacant- but not for long.
Freedom Prison Ministries helping inmates in need
Reporter Taylor Aasen met with Freedom Prison Ministries' Vice-President, Renee Zahn, to talk more about what they do.
KFYR-TV
Judge considers plea agreement for Bismarck School Board member
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck doctor and school board member signed a plea agreement for obstructing police during a traffic stop. Prosecutors say 46-year-old Emily Eckroth was a passenger in her husband’s car when officers pulled them over for a suspected traffic violation on Sept. 3. Police report Eckroth was yelling obscenities, saying she was a doctor, and refusing commands.
Incredibly Odd & Questionable Things For Sale In BisMan
Facebook is a strange place, where strange people sell strange things. Upon scrolling through my newsfeed the other day, I couldn't help but notice a few odd items for sale on different Facebook rummage groups and in the marketplace. We Need Rules. I feel like there needs to be better...
North Dakota Country Fest Drops Another Artist
BREAKING: Here is the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
KFYR-TV
City of Bismarck launches campaign to help homeless
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is launching a fundraising campaign to help homeless in the area. The Better Bismarck campaign is one of the city’s new initiatives to address the effects of addiction and mental health in the community. In November, the Bismarck City Commission approved...
Bismarck, ND's Kirkwood Mall Is About To Lose This Tennant
This popular store will certainly be missed by a lot of fans.
KFYR-TV
Riverstone: Old Bismarck AMC theatre renovated into a new church
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The old AMC theatre in Bismarck’s Gateway Mall was busy Sunday, but it wasn’t because people were gathering to watch a movie. The theatre closed down during the pandemic, and now a church has moved in. At first glance, you might think this old...
Police warn of laced narcotics in the Dickinson area after string of overdoses
DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — A recent string of narcotic overdoses in the Dickinson area is prompting the Dickinson Police Department to issue a public advisory on the outbreak. According to the Southwest Narcotics Task Force, agents have been discovering methamphetamine that is laced with an opioid, possibly fentanyl. Regular methamphetamine users are ingesting what they […]
KFYR-TV
Fort Yates man accused of hitting woman while stealing car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Fort Yates man after they claim he beat up a woman and struck her with her car, before he fled at high speeds. Police say a woman told them Sunday that 22-year-old Jayden Ironroad took her car, accelerated while she tried to stop him, and ran her over. When police found Ironroad, they say they attempted to stop him as he sped through icy residential areas. They found him a second time in a parking lot on S. Washington Street and say he wrestled with and struck an officer.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man accused of firing gun at man, says man brought out knife
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they say he fired a gun at another person in a residential area. Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting on W. Arbor Ave. Saturday. A man told them 24-year-old Christopher Connors confronted him in a parking lot and fired a gun at him. He told police the bullet struck the ground roughly five feet away from him.
