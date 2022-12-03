Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Bourbon woman charged with driving over boyfriend's legs in Franklin County
A Crawford County woman is charged with running over her boyfriend with a pickup truck in Franklin County. Jennifer Scola, 35, of Bourbon, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and driving while intoxicated. She’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office...
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri man wanted in Phelps County captured
An eastern Missouri man, wanted in Phelps County, is taken into custody. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced this weekend that it was looking for Austin Strom, 30, of Mineral Point. Strom was wanted on a probation and parole warrant after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2019. The Sheriff’s Office says Strom was also wanted on several counts of resisting arrest by fleeing. He had allegedly eluded law enforcement several times over the last 24 hours, including in one spot near Highway P and Highway AA.
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate stolen vehicle, theft of logs on property
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 48-year-old woman reported on Nov. 11 that a package delivered by Federal Express had been stolen from her Bee Rock Road residence at Raymondville. The woman told an investigating deputy...
Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt Tuesday night following a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near mile marker 159.6. v Troopers said a car driven by Marius V. Hook, 62, of O'Fallon, Illinois, The post Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS
C.A.R.E Trailer Found, Two Arrested
(KTTS News) — Two men are charged with stealing a mobile adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue in Springfield. Authorities found the trailer in the 900-block of South Ranch Road in Webster County. It had been taken apart to be sold for scrap. Daniel J. Butts and Robert Hopkins...
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
2 people found dead in Monday morning shooting in Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road in Lawrence after two people were found dead Monday morning.
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri woman seriously injured in crash near Edgar Springs
A woman from eastern Missouri is seriously injured when she wrecks her car in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kayla Bridges, 36, of Leadwood, was driving on Highway K near Edgar Springs late Tuesday morning when she crossed the center of the road and her car started to skid. The patrol says Bridges’ car traveled off the road where it struck an embankment, some trees, then overturned, coming to a rest after striking another tree.
kjluradio.com
Steelville woman arrested with Fentanyl & meth sentenced to probation
A Crawford County woman charged with operating a Fentanyl and methamphetamine operation out of her home is sentenced to probation. It was last month when Judge Megan Seay sentenced Paige Garrett of Steelville to five years supervised probation on two drug-related charges, including delivery and possession. In exchange for Garrett’s plea, a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dropped.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates injury crash in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-injury crash in Seymour. Troopers responded to the crash near the U.S. 60 and State Highway A. Investigators say the crash involved two vehicles. They say the injuries involved are serious. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KMBC.com
Authorities say teenage girl, father found shot to death in a rural Douglas County home
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified two people who were found shot to death in a home south of Lawrence on Monday as a father and his daughter. Deputies were notified just after 7 a.m. of a possible shooting in the 700 Block of East 1550 Road in rural Douglas County.
kjluradio.com
Two men seriously injured in three-vehicle crash involving two semis in Pulaski County
Two out-of-state men are seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash, involving two semis, in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-44, near the St. Robert exit, Monday night. The Patrol says Marius Hook V, 62, of O’Fallon, Illinois, was passing two semis and when he changed lanes, he ran off the right side of the road. Troopers say Hook then overcorrected, ran back on the road, and into the median, where he hit the concreate wall. One of the semis then hit Hook’s vehicle, and the second semi rear-ended the first semi.
kjluradio.com
Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash
A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTLO
Ozark County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, receives suspended sentence
Brian Dunaway (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County man arrested nearly six months ago for second-degree murder in the shooting death of another male was able to avoid prison time after he pled guilty to amended charges. Forty-two-year-old Brian Dunaway of Theodosia entered his plea to voluntary manslaughter at the Ozark County Courthouse Nov. 23, and he received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.
KYTV
Female infant killed in two-car crash in Diggins, Mo.
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - A female infant from Ava, Mo. has died after a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 60 in Diggins Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred when a Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn in front of a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of State Highway A.
KYTV
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave. According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield. The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone...
An early morning crash leaves one dead in Pulaski County
PULASKI, COUNTY, Mo.- One teenager has died following a crash in Pulaski County, Missouri, early Sunday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 2:00 am on I44 eastbound. The crash occurred when the teenager’s car hit the rear of a box truck. The driver was pronounced dead on the […]
KMZU
Dixon driver arrested for fentanyl possession
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop yesterday leads to the arrest of a Dixon resident. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 22-year-old Harley Hachtel is detained in Pulaski County Jail without bond on allegations of fentanyl possession and resisting arrest by fleeing. Additionally, a warrant for arrest was issued early...
lakeexpo.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash On Niangua Bridge, One Man Arrested For DWI
One man is dead and another is behind bars after a major vehicle collision on the Highway 5 Niangua Bridge, Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 7:26 p.m. 32-year-old Miles Adrich, of Camdenton, was driving a 2009 Volkswagen GTI north on Highway 5 when he swerved to the right, to avoid a Yamaha motorcycle in front of him. Aldrich’s vehicle still hit the motorcycle, driven by 54-year-old Drew Fairchild, of Camdenton, according to the report. That set off a chain reaction, the Patrol says: the motorcycle crossed the left side of the road and hit a barrier, as the Volkswagen went off the right side of the road and hit a barrier. Then the Patrol says the Volkswagen returned to the road and hit the back of another northbound vehicle: a 2010 Cadillac CTS driven by 55-year-old Donna Hunt, of Union, Mo. The Cadillac spun counterclockwise and the motorcycle then returned across the road and hit the right side of the Cadillac, the Patrol says. Then the Volkswagen went off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier, according to the report.
Inmate at Licking prison dies: 12th of the year
LICKING, Mo. — This morning, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died, making him the 12th prisoner to die in the center this year. At 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 2, Waymond Williams was pronounced dead. Williams was a 60-year-old from Jackson County who was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault. He […]
