Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is named 'Person of the Year' by Time Magazine
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has guided his nation though Russia's invasion, staying in the country throughout the war.
Hundreds of people are applying for a chance to work at Elon Musk's 'hardcore' Twitter 2.0 — even after the billionaire laid off half the company's workforce
Twitter listed over a dozen jobs on LinkedIn on Sunday, but indicated they were "not for immediate hire" at the company.
Today in History - December 7
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 7, the 341st day of 2022. There are 24 days left in the year. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as well as targets in Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines and Wake Island; the United States declared war against Japan the next day.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0