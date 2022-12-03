ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Inflation is cutting into states’ big infrastructure windfall

By Josh Kurtz
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 4 days ago

By Jenni Bergal

Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts, provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy. Read more at Stateline.org .

When Ohio transportation officials got the bids back in spring for the next phase of an expansion of Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati, they had a rude awakening.

Inflation had driven up the mega-project’s cost by about $100 million above the $171 million state engineers had estimated. Officials decided to redesign the project, break it up into smaller phases and rebid it, putting off construction until the fall of 2023.

Ohio transportation officials are getting nearly $2 billion over five years from the $1.2 trillion federal bipartisan infrastructure law. But so far, the money they’ve received “has largely been gobbled up by inflation,” said Matt Bruning, spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation. “It didn’t take all of it, but we’re pretty close to a net sum zero because of it.”

Across the country, many transportation agencies, which are getting about $350 billion in additional money for road and bridge projects over five years from the 2021 infrastructure law, tell a similar story.

States have been seeing 20% to 40% hikes in project costs, depending on the region and materials, said Susan Howard, director of policy and government relations at the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

“You have to settle for less or use this money for projects on track that you already planned to do, instead of the dream projects you haven’t realized,” Howard said.

The cost of asphalt, for example, was up more than 20% in October 2022, compared with October 2021, according to the Associated General Contractors of America, a construction industry trade group.

Concrete costs rose 14%, and fabricated structural metal for bridges jumped more than 23% during that period.

“Road construction is almost a perfect storm for inflation,” said David Ditch, a transportation policy analyst at The Heritage Foundation, a conservative Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

Ditch said construction is energy intensive and strongly affected when fuel prices shoot up dramatically, as they did during the first half of 2022. Builders need fuel to transport and run heavy equipment, and asphalt is petroleum-based.

Ditch said at this point, inflation is not enough to completely consume all the federal infrastructure law spending. “But we have no idea what will happen with it in the next several years,” he said.

Transportation officials say supply chain disruptions also are extending the time it takes to get and deliver materials and equipment. And the high demand for skilled road construction workers means they can command higher wages, according to Ditch.

In Maine, state transportation officials rejected bids for seven road or bridge work projects this year because the costs came in well over what officials had estimated. They had planned to spend $28 million on the projects; the low bids came in at $50 million.

One bid for a bridge replacement outside of Bangor was nearly double what the agency had budgeted, according to Maine Department of Transportation spokesperson Paul Merrill.

“The seven projects we couldn’t justify awarding this year will have to be delayed at least a year,” he said, noting that some will be broken up into smaller contracts.

Merrill said his agency first started dealing with a “supercharged bidding environment” for construction projects starting in 2019. COVID-19, supply chain issues and now inflation all have played a major role.

“When you have such a sticker shock with all these issues, including inflation, we have to be prudent stewards of the money we’re spending,” he said. “I don’t know anyone planning to spend $20,000 on a kitchen renovation who would not think twice about signing off if the lowest price from a contractor is $40,000.”

Alison Black, a senior vice president and chief economist for the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, said despite the extra costs, states are moving ahead with construction plans. During the 2022 fiscal year, her group says, about $53.5 billion of federal infrastructure money was committed to more than 29,000 projects.

Black noted that if a state awards a highway project this year, when inflation is high, it still can take several years to get it constructed. “As inflation hopefully eases in the future, that’s going to help,” she said.

But even if inflation eases dramatically, some experts say damage already has been done and may continue.

“It’s still eating away slowly but surely,” said Jeff Davis, a senior fellow at the Eno Center for Transportation, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that analyzes policy. “Even if there are lower numbers, it could eat up the entire spending increase from the [infrastructure law].”

Howard, of the state transportation officials’ group, emphasized that the extra federal money still makes a big difference. “If we didn’t have these additional resources, states would be in a much bigger world of hurt,” she said.

Ohio transportation official Bruning said his agency is thankful it’s getting extra funding from the infrastructure law. It also has gotten a boost from a 10.5 cents-a-gallon state fuel tax increase that took effect in July 2019.

But inflation has added an element of uncertainty to the funding picture over the next several years.

“It may get worse. It may get better,” he said.

The post Inflation is cutting into states’ big infrastructure windfall appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 1

Related
PLANetizen

Cincinnati Approves Complete Streets Policy

The Cincinnati City Council approved a Complete Streets policy for the city, signaling a “historic shift” in how the city designs its roads and codifying the imperative to consider pedestrians and cyclists. As Chris Wetterich reports in the Business Journals, the policy requires the city’s transportation department to “consider how to add new street features when they rehabilitate a street, add new traffic lights or other safety measures or make improvements for pedestrian safety.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1, 2023

Ohio's minimum wage is about to rise again, with the rate increasing for nontipped employees by 80 cents an hour, from $9.30 to $10.10. Workers who receive tips will get a wage increase from $4.65 to $5.05. That increases are slated to begin on Jan. 1. The minimum wage will...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Racism Could be Considered a Public Health Crisis in Ohio

An Ohio Senate resolution to declare racism a public health crisis is back on the table. Democratic state Sen. Hearcel Craig of Columbus introduced the legislation last Wednesday, matching a measure he pushed in the last General Assembly. “This problem requires attention from every level of government,” Craig told the...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

See how much delivery drivers in Ohio make

Working as a delivery driver can take many forms. Those who prefer rural areas can choose to work picking up crops from farms and taking them to markets around their states and beyond their borders. Drivers who live in the suburbs can work for a delivery service that primarily delivers packages to companies and people’s […]
OHIO STATE
WILX-TV

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDTN

Most expensive homes sold in Dayton this year

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct sold home prices. We regret our error DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been an interesting year for the housing market, with lots of homes selling at exorbitant prices. While prices are dropping in several U.S. metro areas, Dayton is not among them. Here are some of […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bills could be influencing anti-LGBTQ+ wave, researchers argue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bills pending on state lawmakers’ desks could be emboldening groups targeting LGBTQ+ people, and researchers are using data to back up that claim. Anti-LGBTQ+ incidents — demonstrations, political violence, and offline propaganda activity — more than tripled from 64 events in 2021 to 193 events in 2022 as of mid-November, according […]
OHIO STATE
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy