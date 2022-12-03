Read full article on original website
State recognizes McPherson College student
McPHERSON – McPherson College student Emma Speer was among the inaugural class of the NextGen Under 30 recognized at an awards ceremony in Topeka on Friday. NextGen Under 30 is a recognition program developed by the Kansas legislature that celebrates the talent cultivated in Kansas to keep young professionals in the state.
Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce
Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
MHS Jeans Day raises funds for St. Andrew's Elementary School
ABILENE - Employees of Memorial Health System (MHS) wore blue jeans at work for another Jeans Day fundraiser on Fridays throughout the month of November. Employees make a donation, of at least $5, and are allowed to wear blue jeans at work. A total donation of $805 was presented to...
WIBW
Ascension Via Christi Manhattan makes list for Best Hospitals for Maternity Care
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan has been named one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that it made the U.S. News and World Report’s newly released list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care - one of only two in the Sunflower State to do so.
KWCH.com
Masterbrand closing in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
Remember Me Tree at Home Health and Hospice in Herington
HERINGTON - Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual Remember Me Tree, to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. The tree will be on display through the end of December and can be found in the Home Health and Hospice office, 11 N. Broadway, in Herington.
adastraradio.com
K-State Plans Calving Schools in Four Kansas Locations
MANHATTAN, Kan. – In anticipation of calving season, the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January. The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well...
KAKE TV
Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
KAKE TV
Multi-million dollar hotel project potentially coming to Hutchinson in 2024
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A new $18 Million Hotel and Conference Center could be coming to Hutchinson. City leaders say it would make up for a lack of hotel rooms when Hutch hosts big events. "That would be good. I think they'd like that. If they were coming from out...
Trooper Ben asks for Christmas cards for KHP personnel
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page:. Our local KHP office has a hallway where Troopers, Dispatchers and support staff walk daily.
Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Kansas singer still on ‘The Voice’ needs votes
On Monday night, a Kansas man will be singing for his chance to make it to the finale of "The Voice."
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gill, Eric; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Kary, Kane Lee;...
Emergency repairs to start on highway section in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency stormwater repairs are set to cause traffic disruptions in Manhattan near a major thoroughfare. The City of Manhattan announced on Tuesday that repairs are set to start on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. due to a storm sewer collapse close to a metal grate on eastbound U.S. Highway 24 just […]
KWCH.com
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
kfdi.com
Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation
The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
Newton cabinet maker to shut down; hundreds will lose jobs
HARVEY COUNTY— The MasterBrand cabinet plant, 831 South Columbus in Newton is closing on December 15. The company announced the news to the 450 local employees on Monday. The company has also closed a plant in Lynchburg, Virginia this fall. Company officials cite a softening in the housing market...
