MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan has been named one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that it made the U.S. News and World Report’s newly released list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care - one of only two in the Sunflower State to do so.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO