Salina, KS

Salina Post

SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!

· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

State recognizes McPherson College student

McPHERSON – McPherson College student Emma Speer was among the inaugural class of the NextGen Under 30 recognized at an awards ceremony in Topeka on Friday. NextGen Under 30 is a recognition program developed by the Kansas legislature that celebrates the talent cultivated in Kansas to keep young professionals in the state.
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce

Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Ascension Via Christi Manhattan makes list for Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan has been named one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that it made the U.S. News and World Report’s newly released list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care - one of only two in the Sunflower State to do so.
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Masterbrand closing in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

K-State Plans Calving Schools in Four Kansas Locations

MANHATTAN, Kan. – In anticipation of calving season, the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January. The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items

Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gill, Eric; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Kary, Kane Lee;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Emergency repairs to start on highway section in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Emergency stormwater repairs are set to cause traffic disruptions in Manhattan near a major thoroughfare. The City of Manhattan announced on Tuesday that repairs are set to start on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. due to a storm sewer collapse close to a metal grate on eastbound U.S. Highway 24 just […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip

TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
TAMPA, KS
kfdi.com

Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation

The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Newton cabinet maker to shut down; hundreds will lose jobs

HARVEY COUNTY— The MasterBrand cabinet plant, 831 South Columbus in Newton is closing on December 15. The company announced the news to the 450 local employees on Monday. The company has also closed a plant in Lynchburg, Virginia this fall. Company officials cite a softening in the housing market...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

