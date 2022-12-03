Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buckeye Talk Can’t Get Over Getting Wrecked By The Michigan Wolverines
Last weekend The Michigan Wolverines cemented that they're clearly the Big Ten champs after achieving what would be back-to-back wins over their neighbors and rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes with a dominating second half that showed Michigan outscoring the Buckeyes 28-3 en route to a 45-23 victory, getting their first win in Columbus since 2000.
hustlebelt.com
Bowling Green Falcons to face New Mexico State Aggies in 2022 Quick Lane Bowl
For the first time in seven years, the Bowling Green Falcons (6-6, 5-3 MAC) are going bowling, accepting an invitation to the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Their opponent will be the FBS independent New Mexico State Aggies (6-6), who will be in their second bowl game since 1960.
hustlebelt.com
Toledo Rockets to take on Liberty Flames in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl
The 2022 MAC Champions know where they will be suiting up for their next matchup, acceptin an invitation on Sunday afternoon to the Boca Raton Bowl. The Toledo Rockets (8-5, 5-3 MAC) will face off against the FBS independent Liberty Flames (8-4). The news was first reported by the Toledo...
TCU coach Sonny Dykes shares his first impression of Michigan
Michigan and TCU will meet for the first time ever later this month, and the stakes could hardly be higher. A spot in the College Football Playoff Championship will be on the line on New Year’s Eve at the Fiesta Bowl. Sonny Dykes, coach of the Horned Frogs, met...
hustlebelt.com
Ohio Bobcats to face Wyoming Cowboys in the 2022 Arizona Bowl
Ohio is back to bowling after a brief two-season hiatus including the COVID year of 2020, accepting an invitation to the 2022 edition of the Arizona Bowl to take on the Wyoming Cowboys of the Mountain West Conference in Tuscon, Arizona. The Bobcats (9-4, 7-2 MAC) head to the land...
Ryan Day Reveals How He Handled Losing To Michigan
Losing to Michigan is unacceptable in the eyes of Ohio State's fans and administration, let alone twice in a row. On Sunday, coach Ryan Day asked what it was like for him in the days that followed the Buckeyes losing in "The Game." And it doesn't sound too pleasant... "You...
Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral
A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
MLive.com
Top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball teams entering the 2022-23 season
The boys basketball season is underway and the Metro Detroit area will once again be a hot bed of top teams in Michigan. The very long journey to the Breslin Center begins and here are some of the top teams to watch heading into the season. 1. Bloomfield Hills Brother...
Demolition work underway on Ned Skeldon Stadium
MAUMEE, Ohio — Demolition is underway to raze the former Maumee home of the Toledo Mud Hens. Work began on Ned Skeldon Stadium a few weeks ago to remove the first base stands. The press box is set to come down Tuesday. The field and dugouts will remain, and...
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio
In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
13abc.com
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery slated to permanently close
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Milkster Nitrogen Creamery announced, Monday, plans to cease operation. According to a statement released by the creamery, Dec. 17 will be the last day of operation. While the statement did not divulge a reason for the closure, the company is encouraging its customers to utilize gift...
Bomb squad to destroy hundreds of pounds of fireworks seized in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — Authorities plan to destroy several hundred pounds of commercial-grade fireworks seized from an Oregon home, Toledo Police reported Tuesday. TPD and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad were called to assist Oregon Police with the fireworks taken earlier this year from a home in the 1600 block of Glenross Boulevard.
Toledo police searching for two missing teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday. Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road. According to a police...
wlen.com
Temperance Man Dies in Ohio Crash
Perrysburg, OH – A 73-year-old Temperance man died in a crash Friday on I-75 near Perrysburg, Ohio. The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the single vehicle crash on Friday morning at 10:19am. Dennis Amrhein was driving a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on...
myfox28columbus.com
Detroit homicide suspect among 2 men arrested in Gahanna, multiple firearms recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A homicide suspect from the Detroit area is one of two men who were arrested in Gahanna. On Monday, Gahanna police began investigating a report of domestic violence at Verdin Court. As a result of the investigation, police said an arrest warrant was filed for domestic violence and assault for 39-year-old Labaron Thurmond.
michiganchronicle.com
First One-Mile Segment of Joe Louis Greenway Completed, Upcoming Second Mile Stretch
Debris and dumping cleanup is the first preparation for the groundwork of the Joe Louis Greenway. Pictured is a before and after photo of an abandoned property at 12385 Cloverdale (adjacent to the greenway). Photo courtesy of City of Detroit. The city of Hamtramck prepares for their section of the...
Have You Seen “Lucky”? MSP Need Help Finding This Michigan Man
The Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who sufferers from a traumatic brain injury. The Mayo Clinic says a traumatic brain injury can have wide-ranging physical and psychological effects. Some signs or symptoms may appear immediately after the traumatic event, while others may appear days or weeks later.
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
