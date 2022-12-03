ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

hustlebelt.com

Toledo Rockets to take on Liberty Flames in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl

The 2022 MAC Champions know where they will be suiting up for their next matchup, acceptin an invitation on Sunday afternoon to the Boca Raton Bowl. The Toledo Rockets (8-5, 5-3 MAC) will face off against the FBS independent Liberty Flames (8-4). The news was first reported by the Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
hustlebelt.com

Ohio Bobcats to face Wyoming Cowboys in the 2022 Arizona Bowl

Ohio is back to bowling after a brief two-season hiatus including the COVID year of 2020, accepting an invitation to the 2022 edition of the Arizona Bowl to take on the Wyoming Cowboys of the Mountain West Conference in Tuscon, Arizona. The Bobcats (9-4, 7-2 MAC) head to the land...
LARAMIE, WY
The Spun

Ryan Day Reveals How He Handled Losing To Michigan

Losing to Michigan is unacceptable in the eyes of Ohio State's fans and administration, let alone twice in a row. On Sunday, coach Ryan Day asked what it was like for him in the days that followed the Buckeyes losing in "The Game." And it doesn't sound too pleasant... "You...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral

A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Demolition work underway on Ned Skeldon Stadium

MAUMEE, Ohio — Demolition is underway to raze the former Maumee home of the Toledo Mud Hens. Work began on Ned Skeldon Stadium a few weeks ago to remove the first base stands. The press box is set to come down Tuesday. The field and dugouts will remain, and...
MAUMEE, OH
DogTime

Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio

In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Milkster Nitrogen Creamery slated to permanently close

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Milkster Nitrogen Creamery announced, Monday, plans to cease operation. According to a statement released by the creamery, Dec. 17 will be the last day of operation. While the statement did not divulge a reason for the closure, the company is encouraging its customers to utilize gift...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bomb squad to destroy hundreds of pounds of fireworks seized in Oregon

OREGON, Ohio — Authorities plan to destroy several hundred pounds of commercial-grade fireworks seized from an Oregon home, Toledo Police reported Tuesday. TPD and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad were called to assist Oregon Police with the fireworks taken earlier this year from a home in the 1600 block of Glenross Boulevard.
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police searching for two missing teens

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday. Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road. According to a police...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Temperance Man Dies in Ohio Crash

Perrysburg, OH – A 73-year-old Temperance man died in a crash Friday on I-75 near Perrysburg, Ohio. The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the single vehicle crash on Friday morning at 10:19am. Dennis Amrhein was driving a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on...
PERRYSBURG, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Detroit homicide suspect among 2 men arrested in Gahanna, multiple firearms recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A homicide suspect from the Detroit area is one of two men who were arrested in Gahanna. On Monday, Gahanna police began investigating a report of domestic violence at Verdin Court. As a result of the investigation, police said an arrest warrant was filed for domestic violence and assault for 39-year-old Labaron Thurmond.
GAHANNA, OH
97.9 WGRD

Have You Seen “Lucky”? MSP Need Help Finding This Michigan Man

The Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who sufferers from a traumatic brain injury. The Mayo Clinic says a traumatic brain injury can have wide-ranging physical and psychological effects. Some signs or symptoms may appear immediately after the traumatic event, while others may appear days or weeks later.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
FERNDALE, MI

