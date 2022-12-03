Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC 4
Louisiana man allegedly “ran from demons” during Utah police pursuit
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Louisiana man allegedly claimed “demons were going to kill him” after stealing a car in Brigham City and crashing it into a pole in Logan on Monday, Dec. 5. Malcolm Vanburen, 26, was arrested and booked on charges of receiving a stolen...
‘I was scared and drunk’: Woman arrested 10 months after fatal West Valley City crash
A woman has been arrested 10 months after a West Valley City crash that left one victim, Carol Galentine, dead at the scene.
Utah teen clinging to life after crash with drunk driver
17-year-old Maddie Anderson nearly died after she was hit by a driver in Taylorsville early Sunday morning.
KSLTV
New development: Suspect in missing woman case recently failed a polygraph test
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A suspect in a nearly 40-year-old Utah cold case has refused an offer of immunity from criminal charges. The Weber County Attorney’s Office made the offer to Cary Hartmann in a letter. The letter said Hartmann could receive immunity in exchange for information about the disappearance of Sheree Warren “and the location of her identifiable remains.”
KSLTV
Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
ksl.com
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
Gephardt Daily
Fundraiser created for 17-year-old girl critically injured in Taylorsville crash
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An extensive road to recovery is expected for a 17-year-old girl critically injured Sunday in a crash with a suspected impaired driver in Taylorsville. Madalyn “Maddie” Anderson, a junior at Murray High School, was pinned inside her car following a two-car...
South Jordan man allegedly pulls gun out when told to wait for pedestrian to cross the street
A South Jordan man, who is also accused of sexually exploiting a teenage girl, has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 1, for allegedly pointing a gun at a man who told him to wait for an elderly woman to cross the road.
Gephardt Daily
Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in shooting at Orem apartments
OREM, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man who police say shot two people after being kicked out of a party at an Orem apartment complex last month has been charged with attempted murder. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, of South Jordan, turned himself into Orem police on...
kjzz.com
Victims identified in fatal collision with box truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The two people killed Saturday in a crash in West Valley City have been identified by authorities. According to police, the collision happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. at 3200 W Pkwy Blvd. A box truck was stopped with the driver inside, according to...
Gephardt Daily
Man tried to settle a debt with a hacksaw
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was charged with aggravated assault Monday after police say he tried to negotiate with a man who owed him money using a hacksaw. Ogden police were summoned to the incident in a park at 222 28th Street where the...
Gephardt Daily
Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle. Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old...
Gephardt Daily
School officials say Kearns High threat bogus and arrests likely
KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — School officials were taking pains Monday evening via email and social media to reassure parents a threat at Kearns High School was fake and police have identified the perpetrators. The unspecified threat circulating since Sunday had some parents keeping their children...
ksl.com
10 months after a fatal crash in West Valley, prosecutors believe they know who caused it
WEST VALLEY CITY — Ten months after arresting a man believed to have caused a fatal crash in West Valley City, prosecutors now say it was a woman who was actually driving that day with the man. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in...
22-year-old man arrested, found hiding in trash can in SLCPD pursuit
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) officers arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly found hiding in a trash can after a "highly coordinated and lengthy search" on Sunday.
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
Utah wants to execute a man after a judge found police likely coached witnesses to lie
Utah's attorney general plans to appeal an overturned murder conviction in a 1985 death penalty case where key witnesses now say police gave them gifts and money and coached them to give false testimony. Driving the news: State lawyers last week filed notice that they planned to appeal the order...
Wrongful death trial of woman killed by Arches gate begins
A civil trial begins Monday over the 2020 death of Esther Nakajjigo, who was killed in a traumatic accident at Arches National Park.
kjzz.com
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after two-vehicle rollover in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County. Officials said the crash happened on southbound I-15 at the 11400 South offramp in South Jordan on Monday. Both cars rolled off the freeway to...
