houstonherald.com
‘Share Your Christmas’ campaign continues to take applications
The Christmas campaign that aids children continues to accept donations. Share Your Christmas, the holiday drive that helps children to have a brighter holiday in Texas County, operates from the Houston Lions Club Den basement on North U.S. 63 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The application cutoff is today (Thursday, Dec. 8)
houstonherald.com
Riverways to host two holiday season events
Ozark National Scenic Riverways will celebrate the holiday season with open houses at Eminence and Akers this month. An “Ozark Christmas Celebration” is 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Alley Spring. Persons are invited to bring their family to see the Old Red Mill decked for the holidays. People who arrive before dusk can see the holiday decorations near the mill and a witness a stunning backdrop of Alley Spring in the winter for pictures. After dark, lanterns will light the pathways to the mill where several activities are planned: Singing Christmas carols by candlelight and munching cookies with hot drinks. A simple holiday ornament to take home can be made. Alley Spring is six miles west of Eminence on Highway 106.
houstonherald.com
Christmas spirit fills downtown Houston on Saturday evening
Several community organizations joined Saturday night to sponsor Christmas-related events in downtown Houston. A Christmas movie was shown at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue. The Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council and its youth organization spearheaded the event. Later a Christmas lighting of a cedar tree occurred...
houstonherald.com
Houston to hold parade, food tasting contest
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Houston will host a holiday food tasting contest and a parade on Saturday with music to follow the next day. There is even a breakfast planned. “Taste of Christmas,” an event features customers tasting entries...
houstonherald.com
Corey Joseph Floyd
Corey Joseph Floyd was the youngest son of the late Bill and Sandy Bailie Floyd. He was born Dec. 18, 1981, in Columbia, Mo., weighing only 3 pounds and fighting all the way. On Aug. 28, 2004, he married Tina “Marie” Sullins. They were blessed with three sons,...
houstonherald.com
BOBBY DEAN BIRAM
Bobby Dean Biram, age 78, son of Vernon and Cecil (Welch) Biram, was born Nov. 10, 1944, in Plato, Mo. He passed away Dec. 1, 2022 in Lebanon, Mo. Bob was born and raised in Plato. He married Susan Johnson on June 5, 1976. Through this union they welcomed one daughter.
houstonherald.com
Sales tax revenue up for month in Houston
Revenue from half-cent sales taxes collected in Houston jumped significantly during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. One netted $91,785 for the month, which is up $16,422 from November 2021. For the year, $875,668 has been generated. That’s up about 5.9 percent. A second half-cent...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new store in Missouri this week
Getting a new grocery store in town is always a positive event for any community. It gives local shoppers another option for buying food that may be closer to home. It also helps to keep prices competitive. That's why we're excited to let you know that a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store in Missouri this week.
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri man wanted in Phelps County captured
An eastern Missouri man, wanted in Phelps County, is taken into custody. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced this weekend that it was looking for Austin Strom, 30, of Mineral Point. Strom was wanted on a probation and parole warrant after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2019. The Sheriff’s Office says Strom was also wanted on several counts of resisting arrest by fleeing. He had allegedly eluded law enforcement several times over the last 24 hours, including in one spot near Highway P and Highway AA.
kjluradio.com
Bourbon woman charged with driving over boyfriend's legs in Franklin County
A Crawford County woman is charged with running over her boyfriend with a pickup truck in Franklin County. Jennifer Scola, 35, of Bourbon, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and driving while intoxicated. She’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office...
houstonherald.com
Texas County sales tax revenue strong, state reports
A monthly distribution of three Texas County half-cent sale taxes increased 18 percent each from the same period in 2021, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. The November total for each was $122,890, which was up $19,059 or about 18.4 percent on each. For the year, retailers have collected about...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Hester Leona Kinnaird
Services for Hester Leona Kinnaird, 92, are 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Evans Funeral Home.
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri woman seriously injured in crash near Edgar Springs
A woman from eastern Missouri is seriously injured when she wrecks her car in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kayla Bridges, 36, of Leadwood, was driving on Highway K near Edgar Springs late Tuesday morning when she crossed the center of the road and her car started to skid. The patrol says Bridges’ car traveled off the road where it struck an embankment, some trees, then overturned, coming to a rest after striking another tree.
Inmate at Licking prison dies: 12th of the year
LICKING, Mo. — This morning, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died, making him the 12th prisoner to die in the center this year. At 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 2, Waymond Williams was pronounced dead. Williams was a 60-year-old from Jackson County who was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault. He […]
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
KYTV
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
kjluradio.com
Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash
A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt Tuesday night following a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near mile marker 159.6. v Troopers said a car driven by Marius V. Hook, 62, of O'Fallon, Illinois, The post Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate stolen vehicle, theft of logs on property
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 48-year-old woman reported on Nov. 11 that a package delivered by Federal Express had been stolen from her Bee Rock Road residence at Raymondville. The woman told an investigating deputy...
2 people found dead in Monday morning shooting in Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road in Lawrence after two people were found dead Monday morning.
