South Hutchinson, KS

Salina Post

Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder

SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone,...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested on requested aggravated burglary, theft charges

A local man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly entered a north Salina apartment without permission and attempted to lock out the man who lives there. Officers were sent to the 200 block of N. 10th Street at approximately 1:28 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two men wrestling in the front yard. One was a neighbor who was trying to hold the other man, identified as Matthew Reynard, 43, of Salina, until the police arrived, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Newton cabinet maker to shut down; hundreds will lose jobs

HARVEY COUNTY— The MasterBrand cabinet plant, 831 South Columbus in Newton is closing on December 15. The company announced the news to the 450 local employees on Monday. The company has also closed a plant in Lynchburg, Virginia this fall. Company officials cite a softening in the housing market...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Great Plains Federal Credit Union ATM, window shot up Friday night

Police are investigating an incident in which a south Salina financial institution was damaged by gunfire Friday night. Officers were sent to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, on Saturday morning for a report of damage to property. The credit union's ATM appeared to have several bullet holes in it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, the three-foot by eight-foot window at the drive-through had at least five shots fired into it.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!

· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Teen used stun gun on staff member at Kan. elementary school

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. A mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School, 2500 South Hiram Street, when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Two people sought in theft from laundry vending machine

Police are looking for two people seen on surveillance video taking cash and coins from a vending machine at a central Salina laundry. Thursday at approximately 3:45 p.m., a white man and a white woman entered Speedy Wash at 514 E. Iron Avenue. They brought with them an assortment of keys and attempted to use them to get into a vending machine.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999

In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alvarez, Giovani; 23; Northglenn, CO. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Butler,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items

Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce

Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

State recognizes McPherson College student

McPHERSON – McPherson College student Emma Speer was among the inaugural class of the NextGen Under 30 recognized at an awards ceremony in Topeka on Friday. NextGen Under 30 is a recognition program developed by the Kansas legislature that celebrates the talent cultivated in Kansas to keep young professionals in the state.
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

INSIGHT: The spirt of the season

The rush is on as the hustle and bustle of the holiday season ramps up! It seems like there’s never enough hours in the days, or days in the weeks leading up to Christmas. As a parent, small business owner, community member and farmer, there’s just a lot to accomplish immediately after washing the dishes from our Thanksgiving meal.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Phi Kappa Phi initiates Salina's Fischer, Chapman's Frieze

BATON ROUGE, La. - The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Gabriella Fischer of Salina at The University of Kansas. Emma Frieze of Chapman at The University of Kansas. They...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Cowgirls host Rock Creek in future NCKL preview

After very different starts to their 2022-23 seasons, the Cowgirls (0-1) and Lady Mustangs (1-0) will meet in Abilene, for a future league preview on Tuesday night. Abilene struggled in their season opener, turning the ball over 26 times in a 73-39 loss to Smoky Valley, but exhibited good effort for 32 minutes, something that has first-year head coach Shawn Hermann excited to get his team back on the floor.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

