Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone,...
Salina man arrested on requested aggravated burglary, theft charges
A local man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly entered a north Salina apartment without permission and attempted to lock out the man who lives there. Officers were sent to the 200 block of N. 10th Street at approximately 1:28 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two men wrestling in the front yard. One was a neighbor who was trying to hold the other man, identified as Matthew Reynard, 43, of Salina, until the police arrived, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Crack sealing work set for some Saline County roads beginning Thursday
The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has announced crack sealing work to begin later this week. Crack sealing is scheduled on the following roads from Thursday to Dec. 23. ●Niles Road from Old Highway 40 north to Ottawa County. ●Old Highway 40 from the City of Solomon to the...
Newton cabinet maker to shut down; hundreds will lose jobs
HARVEY COUNTY— The MasterBrand cabinet plant, 831 South Columbus in Newton is closing on December 15. The company announced the news to the 450 local employees on Monday. The company has also closed a plant in Lynchburg, Virginia this fall. Company officials cite a softening in the housing market...
Great Plains Federal Credit Union ATM, window shot up Friday night
Police are investigating an incident in which a south Salina financial institution was damaged by gunfire Friday night. Officers were sent to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, on Saturday morning for a report of damage to property. The credit union's ATM appeared to have several bullet holes in it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, the three-foot by eight-foot window at the drive-through had at least five shots fired into it.
SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!
· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
Salina Post
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Police: Teen used stun gun on staff member at Kan. elementary school
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. A mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School, 2500 South Hiram Street, when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
Trooper Ben asks for Christmas cards for KHP personnel
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page:. Our local KHP office has a hallway where Troopers, Dispatchers and support staff walk daily.
Two people sought in theft from laundry vending machine
Police are looking for two people seen on surveillance video taking cash and coins from a vending machine at a central Salina laundry. Thursday at approximately 3:45 p.m., a white man and a white woman entered Speedy Wash at 514 E. Iron Avenue. They brought with them an assortment of keys and attempted to use them to get into a vending machine.
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alvarez, Giovani; 23; Northglenn, CO. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Butler,...
Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce
Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
Saline County Commission to consider meeting dates, vendors
Vendor selection, copiers, and 2023 meeting dates are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
State recognizes McPherson College student
McPHERSON – McPherson College student Emma Speer was among the inaugural class of the NextGen Under 30 recognized at an awards ceremony in Topeka on Friday. NextGen Under 30 is a recognition program developed by the Kansas legislature that celebrates the talent cultivated in Kansas to keep young professionals in the state.
INSIGHT: The spirt of the season
The rush is on as the hustle and bustle of the holiday season ramps up! It seems like there’s never enough hours in the days, or days in the weeks leading up to Christmas. As a parent, small business owner, community member and farmer, there’s just a lot to accomplish immediately after washing the dishes from our Thanksgiving meal.
Salina Post
Phi Kappa Phi initiates Salina's Fischer, Chapman's Frieze
BATON ROUGE, La. - The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Gabriella Fischer of Salina at The University of Kansas. Emma Frieze of Chapman at The University of Kansas. They...
Cowgirls host Rock Creek in future NCKL preview
After very different starts to their 2022-23 seasons, the Cowgirls (0-1) and Lady Mustangs (1-0) will meet in Abilene, for a future league preview on Tuesday night. Abilene struggled in their season opener, turning the ball over 26 times in a 73-39 loss to Smoky Valley, but exhibited good effort for 32 minutes, something that has first-year head coach Shawn Hermann excited to get his team back on the floor.
Night Ranger to perform in Salina; tickets on sale Friday
A rock band that has tapped into a formula for continued success is coming to Salina in February. Night Ranger is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $69 and go on sale at noon Friday. Buy...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0