BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
housebeautiful.com
15 personalised gifts for Christmas 2022
We always find that one of the best gifts to give and receive is one which feels truly personalised and as though a lot of thought has gone into it, hence why we are such big fans of monogrammed and personalised gifts. If you're shopping for someone tricky to buy...
BBC
The local battles behind Tory housing divisions
The government has agreed to water down housing targets for local councils in the face of a rebellion from nearly 60 of its own MPs. But not everyone is happy - some Tories are worried this could lead to fewer homes being built and make it even harder for people to get on the housing ladder. At a local level, new developments provoke passionate views on both sides.
BBC
Cost of living: The impact on the Christmas market
Christmas market stall holders fear their profit margins will be badly hit this year as their goods are costing far more to produce. Stall holders at Cardiff Christmas market will be selling produce until 23 December. After surviving Covid, traders are now faced with a rise in their costs because...
Best fridge freezer deals for December 2022: Discounts at Currys, Very and AO
Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is costly, time-consuming and often pretty overwhelming.With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear, as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products being better suited to bigger households. Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind...
BBC
Tan Hill Inn: Guests snowed in at highest pub hold reunion
Pub-goers who spent three nights snowed in at Britain's highest pub have held a reunion at the venue a year later. Dozens of guests got trapped by heavy snow at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales, after going to see an Oasis tribute band in late November 2021.
BBC
Multi-million pound plans unveiled for Derby city centre
Multi-million pound plans to transform Derby city centre over the next decade have been showcased to members of the public. The city's shopping centre Derbion, which is behind the designs, displayed their master plan on Friday. It would see the transformation of the Eagle Market and Derby Theatre area, along...
BBC
Awaab Ishak death: Landlord sets up mould task force
The housing association that rented out a flat where a toddler died from exposure to spores says it has set up a specialist damp and mould task force. A coroner concluded Awaab Ishak died of a respiratory condition caused by mould and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) did nothing to solve the issue.
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
BBC
Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons
Coastal erosion will produce more historical discoveries like the remains of shipwrecked sailors, say experts. It follows the discovery of a skeleton, thought to be from a 17th or 18th Century mariner, in Cornwall. A number of other sites around England have revealed human remains, buried near where they were...
Comments / 1