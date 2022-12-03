Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Ahead of World Cup Match vs. Switzerland
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal will not start forward Cristiano Ronaldo in its pivotal World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who has butted heads with manager Fernando Santos in Qatar, is...
NBC Philadelphia
Goncalo Ramos Puts Portugal Up 1-0 vs. Switzerland
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. What a way to get your first-ever World Cup goal. Goncalo Ramos put Portugal on top 1-0 against Switzerland with a left-footed strike in the 17th minute in their...
NBC Philadelphia
Olivier Giroud Passes Thierry Henry as France's All-Time Goals Leader
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France has a new all-time leading goalscorer. Olivier Giroud earned the title with a late first-half goal in his country’s World Cup round of 16 match against Poland on...
NBC Philadelphia
Brazil, Neymar Strike Early For 3-0 Lead in Opening Minutes vs. South Korea
Brazil isn't messing around. In the first 30 minutes of Monday's round of 16 game against South Korea, the five-time World Cup champions asserted their dominance by taking a commanding 3-0 lead. First it was Vinicius Junior finding the back of the net in the seventh minute. A cross found...
NBC Philadelphia
Ranking the Four Quarterfinal Matchups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
And then there were eight. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to dwindle to its closing stages, and next up is the quarterfinals where eight nations remain. Brazil, England, France, Argentina, Portugal, Netherlands, Morocco and Croatia are all in the mix for World Cup glory, but each have tough matchups looming in order to make dreams turn into reality.
