Phelan, CA

1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Phelan (Phelan,CA)

 4 days ago

According to the California Highway police,a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Friday in Phelan.

Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident.

Officials stated that the collision occurred in the intersection of Sheep Creek Road and Smoke Tree Road.

A white sedan and a Prius collided with one another which caused grave damage to the vehicles.

The male driver of the white sedan was extricated from the vehicle.

He was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital through the Mercy Air Helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

December 03, 2022

Source: VVNG

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

