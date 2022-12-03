ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

'Olivepalooza' coming to Queen Creek

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgXhZ_0jWE9nvv00

This month, the Queen Creek Olive Mill is celebrating the olive harvest season with a special “Olivepalooza Harvest Festival.”

The festival will take place at 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11.

Olivepalooza will have two days of live music, tastings and tractor tours of the estate.

Additional Olivepalooza attractions include:

  • Olive pressing and harvesting
  • Olive Oil 101 Classes
  • Gourmet Vendor Alley and Tastings
  • Live music and games in the grove
  • Live cooking demos
  • Di Oliva Italian Bar Bistro & Bar dining
  • Beer and wine garden

The Queen Creek Olive Mill is located at 25062 S. Meridian Road. Admission is free and no reservations are required.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com

Giddy-up to Cowboy Christmas Dec. 9-10 at Queen Creek's Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre

Grab those cowboy boots and head on down to Queen Creek's Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre this weekend for the inaugural Cowboy Christmas. Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, Friends of Horseshoe Park is hosting the event, which will feature 120 vendors, Santa Claus and a viewing party for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Entry and parking will be free.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa

For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in Town

A pizza restaurant from Naples, Italy has now openedPhoto bySarang Pande/UnsplashonUnsplash. The evolution of pizza took place in the United States, but there’s no denying the birthplace of pizza is Italy. The nation continues to serve up some of the best-tasting pies pizza lovers can find anywhere in the world. And while there are numerous Italian-styled pizza restaurants open throughout metro Phoenix, few are directly based out of the European nation. That, however, has now changed, as a Naples, Italy-based restaurant has opened a satellite location in the heart of Arizona, making it the first of its kind (and only the second opened in the United States by the Naples pizza restaurant).
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

5 Local Holiday Markets to Mark on Your Calendar This Season

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind locally made gift this holiday season, here are five Phoenix markets to find the perfect present while enjoying the reasons for the season: community and fun. Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. Coley Arnold and Lindsey and Kevin Holt – the visionaries behind...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country

Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives

It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather

ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

A local pizzeria has opened a new restaurant.Photo byFood Photographer/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes you just can’t have too much of a good thing. That is as true in the restaurant business as anywhere else. When a restaurant connects with clients and there’s a high demand for it, most restaurant owners with the available capital will look for ways to spread out and open additional locations. In metro Phoenix, one fan-favorite pizzeria has officially opened its third location to better reach a growing number of customers and pizza lovers.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR News

Chandler celebrates holiday season with Tumbleweed Tree lighting, parade on Saturday

PHOENIX — The 66th annual Tumbleweed Tree and the Parade of Lights in Chandler is set to celebrate the holiday season on Saturday night. The free event for those of all ages begins at 4:30 p.m. from Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with live musical and dance performances. The parade kicks off at 6:45 p.m. before the 35-foot–tall tree made of nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds and covered in LED lights, glitter and fire retardant will be lit at 8 p.m.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Eating Out Is About To Get Much More Expensive

You are going to burn through more money when eating out at restaurants.Photo byJP Valery/UnsplashonUnsplash. Eating out has turned into a much more expensive splurge over the last several months. With the increasing cost of ingredients, rent, as well as employee wages, the cost of stopping off at even a fast-food chain can take a healthy bite into anyone’s monthly budget. And just when you thought restaurants couldn’t find a way to siphon any more money out of your pocket, some local Scottsdale restaurants have found another way: charging extra for your table reservation.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Kristen Walters

Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Arizona

A popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event this weekend. If you've been looking for another place to find furniture, holiday gifts, home decor, pet supplies, and more at discounted prices, you may be excited to learn that Big Lots is opening another new store location in Arizona this week.
PEORIA, AZ
Greyson F

New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open

You can find tomahawk steak at a newly opened Mexican restaurant.Photo byMaddie Hamilton/UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no shortage of taco options in metro Phoenix. Few cities in the world can compete with the sheer volume of restaurants, trucks, and stands that sprout up in the Valley. The vast majority of these locations tend to focus on street tacos and other easy, quick-to-sling-together Mexican food. But what happens when you want something a bit more upscale, a bit more modern? That’s when your restaurant choices start to grow limited. Thankfully, if you’re ever interested in a modern take on classic Mexican, there is a new restaurant now open and serving hungry patrons in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
globalazmedia.com

West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona

Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
GLENDALE, AZ
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
739
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

 https://www.queencreekindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy