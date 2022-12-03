'Olivepalooza' coming to Queen Creek
This month, the Queen Creek Olive Mill is celebrating the olive harvest season with a special “Olivepalooza Harvest Festival.”
The festival will take place at 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11.
Olivepalooza will have two days of live music, tastings and tractor tours of the estate.
Additional Olivepalooza attractions include:
- Olive pressing and harvesting
- Olive Oil 101 Classes
- Gourmet Vendor Alley and Tastings
- Live music and games in the grove
- Live cooking demos
- Di Oliva Italian Bar Bistro & Bar dining
- Beer and wine garden
The Queen Creek Olive Mill is located at 25062 S. Meridian Road. Admission is free and no reservations are required.
Comments / 0