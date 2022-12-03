ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

newbedfordguide.com

The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone

Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

St. Anne’s Credit Union Opens Newest Full-Service Branch in Fall River, MA

St. Anne’s Credit Union, a leading Fall River-based financial institution, celebrated the grand opening of its newest full-service branch located at 910 Pleasant Street in Fall River, MA. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday, December 5 at 11 a.m. The One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce, local officials, Credit...
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Coffee Exchange Redux – Architecture Critic Morgan

The renovation and reopening of the Coffee Exchange is one of the most heartwarming urban design achievements in Providence in ages. The Coffee Exchange makeover is proof that small ventures can be more meaningful than large and flashy megaprojects. Seemingly modest, the renewal of this Wickenden Street landmark is the kind of significant building block that demonstrates how thoughtful, customer-oriented planning can make a real difference to a neighborhood’s success and self-esteem.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Smallest State has Lots to Offer When it Comes to Holiday Cooking, Gifting

A selection of baked goods from Buns Bakery in East Providence. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Like holiday visitors, festive foods usually travel hundreds or thousands of miles from all over the country (and sometimes the world) before arriving at the dinner table. Minnesota is a top-turkey state. Most potatoes are grown...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Week: Dec. 5 – 11

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island this week, Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Westport Christmas Tree Farm Has No Choice But to Close Early

Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm in Westport had no choice but to close early this year. Lou Perry and his family took over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm this year.
WESTPORT, MA
iheart.com

Providence Skyscraper to Get New Look

There has been yet another redesign for a long-proposed new Providence skyscraper. Jason Fane, a developer from New York City, revealed the first plans for a trio of towers in the former Route 195 area in 2016. That was downsized to one tower, which became a unique, unsymmetrical single building...
PROVIDENCE, RI

