ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SC sees COVID cases rise with flu, new data shows. Here’s what to know

By Patrick McCreless
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5vIv_0jWE9KWy00

The flu has spread much faster than usual across South Carolina this season and yet COVID-19 isn’t that far behind, the latest state data shows.

According to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths were close behind those caused by the flu for the week of Nov. 20, the latest data available. Also, COVID cases were up 5.2%, week over week. The numbers are sobering, given that the rate of flu in South Carolina this year is far above what was seen over the same period a year ago.

Here is a look at the DHEC reports on COVID and the flu for the week of Nov. 20.

Flu

  • New cases: 3,217
  • Hospitalizations: 281
  • Deaths: 10 (over last two weeks)

COVID-19

  • New cases: 2,960
  • Hospitalizations: 234
  • Deaths: 8 (over last two weeks)

Flu season has been harsh across the U.S. so far this year and particularly in South Carolina, which has among the highest rates of cases compared to most other states.

To date, South Carolina has had a total of 32,633 reported flu cases this season — 48 times more than the 679 total cases reported over the same period last year, DHEC data shows.

DHEC and the CDC recommend that everyone 6 months old and older get vaccinated against the flu. Vaccination to prevent flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, adults aged 50 years and older, pregnant women and people with certain chronic medical conditions, DHEC says.

For details on where to get flu shots in South Carolina, click here .

And for details on where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in South Carolina, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

SC hospital turns to treating prisoners to avoid closure

(NewsNation) — One South Carolina hospital is converting an empty wing into a facility to treat prisoners. Like many rural hospitals, South Carolina Medical Center has been at risk of going out of business, facing a lack of staff and patients. So the hospital is trying a novel solution.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

‘This is what success looks like’: McMaster celebrates port deepening

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Republican leaders at the state and federal levels descended on Mount Pleasant Monday to celebrate the completion of the Port of Charleston’s $600 million deepening project. State Ports Authority CEO Barbara Melvin called it a truly historical moment...
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

1,170 new jobs coming to this South Carolina county due to electric car batteries

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Japanese electric vehicle battery company plans to build a new factory in Florence County, a move state leaders say will create over 1,100 new jobs. State leaders announced Tuesday morning that Envision AESC will create what it's calling a battery gigafactory in the Technology and Commerce Park in Florence County. The new plant will be roughly 1.5 million square feet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
12K+
Followers
416
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy