SC sees COVID cases rise with flu, new data shows. Here’s what to know

The flu has spread much faster than usual across South Carolina this season and yet COVID-19 isn’t that far behind, the latest state data shows.

According to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths were close behind those caused by the flu for the week of Nov. 20, the latest data available. Also, COVID cases were up 5.2%, week over week. The numbers are sobering, given that the rate of flu in South Carolina this year is far above what was seen over the same period a year ago.

Here is a look at the DHEC reports on COVID and the flu for the week of Nov. 20.

Flu

New cases: 3,217

Hospitalizations: 281

Deaths: 10 (over last two weeks)

COVID-19

New cases: 2,960

Hospitalizations: 234

Deaths: 8 (over last two weeks)

Flu season has been harsh across the U.S. so far this year and particularly in South Carolina, which has among the highest rates of cases compared to most other states.

To date, South Carolina has had a total of 32,633 reported flu cases this season — 48 times more than the 679 total cases reported over the same period last year, DHEC data shows.

DHEC and the CDC recommend that everyone 6 months old and older get vaccinated against the flu. Vaccination to prevent flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, adults aged 50 years and older, pregnant women and people with certain chronic medical conditions, DHEC says.

For details on where to get flu shots in South Carolina, click here .

And for details on where to get COVID-19 vaccinations in South Carolina, click here .