SC has a favorite 90s era Christmas movie, new study shows. Can you guess which one?

Now that December is finally here, South Carolina residents are beginning their holiday season. Many with their favorite Christmas movies.

Movies from the 90’s remain a constant favorite for several and Christmas movies are no exception.

A recent study , conducted by CenturyLinkQuote in their second annual report, took a look at each state’s most searched 90’s Christmas movie this year.

Regardless of new Christmas movies coming out each year, one seemingly outdoing the last, several families choose to stick with Christmas classics from the 1990’s.

For South Carolina residents, “The Santa Clause,” won as the most popular 90’s Christmas movie for the Palmetto State.

Not only did this movie rank first for South Carolina, but “The Santa Clause” also ranked well above its peers throughout the country with 12 states Googling this Christmas classic the most.

According to last year’s report, the first annual report by the company, this movie was only ranked third.

This could be attributed to the recent release of the sequel series “The Santa Clauses,” which aired its first episode on Disney + last month and has been heavily promoted in the later half of this year.

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” the sequel to “Home Alone” ranked second in the country as the most popular 90’s Christmas movie with 10 states Googling it the most. This was a considerable jump from last year, when only one state had searched for this film the most.

According to this year’s research, the sequel beat both “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 3,” which ranked in sixth and tenth respectively.

“Jingle All the Way” scored the highest votes from seven different states researching this movie the most.

The Nightmare Before Christmas was ranked fourth with six states Googling it the most and The Nutcracker came in fifth with three states.

Tying for sixth place, “Silent Night,” “Home Alone” and “Home for the Holidays” each had two states looking them up the most.

The remaining films on the list also tied. Each movie had just one state each vote for them.

According to the report, these 90’s Christmas movies include, “Jack Frost,” “Olive, the Other Reindeer,” “While you were sleeping” and “Mixed Nuts.”

The company’s methodology began by gathering a list of 60 different Christmas movies from the 1990s by referencing publications including ScreenRant, Ranker, Bustle, and PopSugar. The company then used a software called Semrush to determine which 15 movies had the most overall search volume and input those titles into Google Trends. Then the movies were ranked by state search volume in the last 12 months.