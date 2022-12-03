Almost exactly two years ago, Brooklynn Sittner achieved an incredible feat by winning the National Youth Championship in Olympic powerlifting at the age of thirteen. She had taken the country by storm four years before that, being highlighted as a youth prodigy in CrossFit and looking like she was having the time of her life. Now, at fifteen years old, what does she have planned for her future? I got to chat with Sittner and have a talk about her experiences traveling for training and competition, as well as her bond with her father and what she recommends for others wanting to get into CrossFit.

