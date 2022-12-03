Read full article on original website
Billings aquarium shop damaged by wayward vehicle
The Cardeneauxs had just reopened the shop three weeks prior after life threw some major hurdles in their path.
Threat at Billings high school prompts parents to keep children home from school
The first threat discovered on Nov. 30, was deemed "not substantial" by Billings police, but another threat was discovered on Tuesday.
Disregard the Rumors. Popular Billings Craft Store is NOT Closing
We received an email today from one of our Townsquare Media Content Creators in Missoula regarding a rumor that Jo-Ann Fabrics was closing all of its Montana locations, including those in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Butte. That rumor is NOT true. 80 years of "homemade happiness."
Family mourning Billings stabbing victim
His body was found by a neighbor who saw his door ajar and checked to make sure everything was alright. No suspect has been identified but the family says police are questioning several people.
Nightmare week: Man survives raging fire and Billings casino shooting
Joel was just one of two victims of Sunday night’s double shooting at the Treasure Cove Casino at 909 S. 32nd St. W.
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
What’s Next for the Teenage Powerlifting Champion from Billings?
Almost exactly two years ago, Brooklynn Sittner achieved an incredible feat by winning the National Youth Championship in Olympic powerlifting at the age of thirteen. She had taken the country by storm four years before that, being highlighted as a youth prodigy in CrossFit and looking like she was having the time of her life. Now, at fifteen years old, what does she have planned for her future? I got to chat with Sittner and have a talk about her experiences traveling for training and competition, as well as her bond with her father and what she recommends for others wanting to get into CrossFit.
Miners' housing project irks Absarokee residents, public hearing scheduled
A miners man camp is ruffling feathers for some Absarokee residents, but as housing shortages sweep Montana, mine executives say it's a solution to a growing problem.
Yellowstone flood victim says outlook is bleak to save his property
A video Park City resident Mike Kinsey shot of his log home being crushed under floodwaters in June went viral. Now he says he may not be able to afford to keep his property.
Montana cold case victim's friends and acquaintances react to identification
Carbon County authorities identify remains found in 2004 as missing Wisconsin man, Roger Lee Ellis, who was last seen in 1976.
[Breaking] Homicide on Billings South Side, Suspect in Custody
This just in from Billings Police Department's Twitter:. Tonight, Billings Police responded to 412 Hillview Lane for a welfare check of a 64-year-old male. During the welfare check, BPD discovered the victim deceased in the residence with injuries. A 32-year-old female suspect is in custody in another jurisdiction, and detectives...
Witness recounts shooting at Montana Club in Billings
"It was pretty spooky, but I wasn’t going anywhere with my family in there," added Ferch, who was a customer that night.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow will impact Monday morning for many
Pacific moisture is running over the top of colder air at the surface. This will create snow with bands of heavier snow through Tuesday.
Billings family in shock after vehicle crashes through fence
One Billings woman came home from work Friday evening to an unpleasant surprise: the fence to her backyard was destroyed after someone had driven through it.
Billings Christmas Trash Pickup- What You Need to Know
Solid Waste Division of Billings Public Works is offering us lovely residents, a week of EXTRA trash pickup. During the service week of Christmas residents can set out all the extra packaging and wrapping paper that piles up. Here's what to do:. Bag or box your “Extras” and set them...
