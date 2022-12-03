This article has been corrected to reflect that Christopher Christensen had pleaded not guilty before his death. An elementary school principal died in an apparent suicide after jumping from a multistory parking structure at Disneyland in California, officials said.Anaheim Police said they found a man dead when they were called to the amusement park just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the Orange County coroner identified the man as 51-year-old Christopher Christensen, the principal of William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach. Officials said his death was a suicide.In a post on his Facebook page, Christensen said he...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO