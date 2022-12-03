Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in CaliforniaJessey AnthonyEl Cajon, CA
Family Loses 2nd Child In Thanksgiving Cold CaseStill UnsolvedSan Diego, CA
This Stunning Destination Should Be Your Next Girls Trip GetawayMelissa FrostSan Diego, CA
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Related
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Column: Nelson Cruz says Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to outwork, not outrun PED stain
Nationals DH says 'He's the only one who can control what's going on after this' during Winter Meetings
Mets eye Yankees free-agent outfielder, MLB insider says
The New York Mets aren’t messing around. On Monday, they signed the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, giving Justin Verlander a two-year, $86 million contract to replace Jacob deGrom. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. Also on Monday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman...
Column: Dodgers' payroll could be affected by Trevor Bauer decision
Trevor Bauer remains under contract with the Dodgers through 2023, and that could affect the players they can sign during the free-agency period.
iheart.com
Fred McGriff Talks Padres Four Tops, Being Voted Into Baseball's HOF
At long last, the Crime Dog is headed to Cooperstown. Fred McGriff discussed being selected to Baseball's Hall Of Fame, being part of the Padres "Four Top," how special that group could have been before the fire sale and Tony Gwynn's batting practice power.
MLB rumors: Xander Bogaerts Cubs' 'top priority'
There is no telling where the Cubs will land in the game of musical chairs that is this offseason’s free agent shortstop market. But with the Winter Meetings getting underway this week, a national report has prominently linked them to one of the four All-Stars available. USA Today’s Bob...
Agent Scott Boras discusses Xander Bogaerts' free agency after meeting with Red Sox
“No progress towards a deal was made” when the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts’ agent Scott Boras met on Monday, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe writes. Earlier reports suggested that other teams had pulled ahead of the Sox in the race to sign the All-Star, but chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Bogaerts was still a major priority for the club.
Padres notes: Qualifying offers won't deter Preller, All-MLB team, Shildt returns
As a team that crossed the luxury-tax threshold, Padres would face stiff penalties for signing a player who rejected a qualifying offer but that won't deter A.J. Preller in free agency
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
Yardbarker
Surprising NL team heavily in mix to sign SS Xander Bogaerts
Arizona went 74-88 last season and has had three straight losing seasons. They’re not often players for big free agents, but they sometimes make big moves, like they did with Zack Greinke (6 years, $206M) and Madison Bumgarner (5 years, $85M) in the past. Bogaerts has been with the...
Comments / 0