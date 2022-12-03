ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Tuolumne County (Tuolumne County, CA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Tuolumne County.

Authorities confirmed that one person was killed due to the accident.

Officials stated that the collision occurred at Soulsbyville Road and Highway 108.

A white Toyota pickup wedged against a tree 20 feet off the road with a motorist.

The ice on the road caused the wreck.

Other details pertaining to the accident remain unknown.

The crash is being investigated by the CHP.

December 03, 2022

Source: Union Democrat

Nationwide Report

