I made Courteney Cox's easy zucchini soup, and the vegan dish is perfect for cozy winter days

I think Courteney Cox's soup recipe is a worthy make this winter. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images and Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Courteney Cox shared her recipe for vegan zucchini and leek soup on Instagram.

I made the soup to test it out for myself.

It was easy to make, and I thought it was both simple and delicious.

Courteney Cox at a "Scream" photo-call at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday, January 7, 2022. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages via AP Images

Courteney Cox recently shared a vegan recipe to welcome in soup season.

Courteney Cox is famous for her role as Monica Geller on "Friends." But she's also proven to be quite the home cook through her videos and recipes on Instagram.

On November 13, the star shared a video tutorial of her recipe for vegan zucchini leek soup. As we head into winter, I thought this sounded like something I needed to try. So I went ingredient shopping and got to work.

This recipe called for nine ingredients total. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Her recipe calls for nine ingredients, including salt and pepper.

In the caption of her post, Cox listed the ingredients needed for this dish. But, in the video, she mentioned that the measurements she used were for a serving size big enough for guests. She gave permission to use just one leek instead of two if you're cooking for yourself, so I took her advice and cut the entire recipe in half.

Cox's Ingredient list:

4 large zucchini

1 1/2 cups cashews

8 cups vegetable broth

2 leeks

Olive oil

Salt

White or black pepper

Chili flakes (optional)

3 to 5 garlic cloves

Cashews soak for one hour. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The first thing I did was soak the cashews.

As per her instructions, I soaked my cashews in water for an hour.

I was glad that I did this first because it didn't set me back at all in terms of timing. I was able to prep the rest of my ingredients while the nuts were taking in all the moisture.

I washed my sliced leeks in a bowl of water. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

While they were soaking, I sliced and cleaned my one leek.

Leeks have a lot of layers and, in my experience, there's always dirt hiding in between them. Cox's recipe didn't say how to clean the leeks, so I used my usual method: cutting them however I need and then letting them sit in a bowl of water, agitating them every few minutes. I also turned to a tip I learned from professional forager Alexis Nikole Nelson and added a splash of vinegar to the water.

I used one leek and sliced the white and light-green parts into thin discs before washing.

Olive oil, salt, and garlic in a pot. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Once they were ready, I started the soup by heating oil and garlic in a pot.

Following instructions, I covered the bottom of my pot with olive oil and added a generous pinch of salt.

Since I was cutting the recipe in half, and my own personal rule is "use the most garlic," I went with three cloves. She didn't say to cut them at all, so I just peeled them and tossed them in whole.

Once it was hot enough (the oil became fragrant), I knew it was time to add my leeks.

Sautéed leeks in a pot. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Next, I started to sauté the leeks and let them cook until they softened.

Cox recommends sautéing the leeks for five to 10 minutes, but I would recommend just keeping an eye on them yourself as every stovetop and pot will yield slightly different results.

Mine took close to six minutes to turn bright green and get uniformly soft.

Sliced zucchini joins the leeks in the pot with black pepper and chili flakes. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I sliced my zucchini into disks and added them to the pot.

While the leeks were cooking, I sliced my two zucchini into discs.

Once it was time to add them into the pot, I transferred them from my cutting board and then added more salt and a teaspoon of cracked black pepper (I didn't have white pepper but Cox said black was OK to use).

I also opted to use the chili flakes she suggested.

All ingredients get added to the pot before boiling and simmering the soup. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Then it was time to add the broth and cashews and let it all simmer together.

After mixing the zucchini and seasonings into the leeks, garlic, and oil, I added 4 cups of vegetable broth and my 3/4 cup of soaked cashews.

Cox says to let it all come to a boil and then cover the pot, turn down the heat, and let it simmer for around 45 minutes — just enough time to clean up a bit and empty my handy garbage bowl .

I used an emulsion blender to finish the soup. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Once it was done cooking, I took out my emulsion blender and puréed the mixture until it was almost completely smooth.

I get so excited any time I make a recipe that requires me to use my favorite kitchen tool: the emulsion blender.

So after my timer went off and I saw that the zucchini had fully softened and the broth looked like it had taken on the seasonings and flavors of ingredients, I went into attack mode.

Keeping the blade submerged — if you don't, you'll end up with soup all over yourself and your kitchen — I swirled it around the pot until I ended up with a green-ish liquid of fully combined ingredients.

I added finishing oil and chopped cashews to my soup. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I thought this soup was simple, easy to make, and perfect to keep in the fridge or freezer for when that cozy craving hits.

When I tasted the soup straight out of the pot, I thought it needed more salt to bring out the flavors. After adding a bit more, I was able to detect more of the leek flavor.

It wasn't until I added some finishing oil that I was really hooked, though. The fragrant oil brought an intense depth of flavor to this simple soup that I thought was needed. Without it, the flavor profile was mostly cracked black pepper and zucchini.

If you want the soup to be on the spicier side, I would add more than one pinch of chili flakes as I wasn't able to taste the heat in a meaningful way.

The dish I made was relatively thin and runny, which I wasn't expecting from a blended soup. But when I ate it again the next day (and the day after that), it seemed to have thickened a bit.

I wished I had extra leeks to roast and add as a topping for some texture variation. I also think a garlicky crouton and crème fraîche or yogurt (or your favorite plant-based substitute if you're keeping it vegan) would have been great additions. I ended up baking off some of Ina Garten's chipotle cheddar crackers and adding them to my next-day bowl, which was great.

Ultimately, I think this veggie-based soup is a delicious comfort food to add to your roster as we head into winter.