Kilgore, TX

Police apprehended a 'reckless driver' who crashed into 2 cars. To their surprise, it was a dog behind the wheel.

By Joshua Zitser
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAiat_0jWE81oD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poMyA_0jWE81oD00
A composite image shows a car collision and a dog, right, which Kilgore Police Department said was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Kilgore Police Department/Facebook

  • Police in Texas apprehended a "reckless driver" on Thursday after a truck collided with two other vehicles.
  • Kilgore Police Department said a dog was behind the wheel when the crash occurred.
  • The police department believes the dog's leash caught on the emergency brake, consequently releasing it.

Police in Texas apprehended a "reckless driver" who crashed into two vehicles in a parking lot on Thursday but were surprised to find out it was actually a dog behind the wheel.

Kilgore Police Department in eastern Texas said in a Facebook post that a driver "ran into two cars" in a Walmart parking lot.

According to the police department, an eyewitness "saw the suspect barrelling down on him but couldn't get out of the way." He was "shocked" to later discover that there was a dog behind the wheel.

"Yep, the pooch was actually behind the wheel when the crash occurred," police said.

A police investigation revealed that the dog was sitting in an occupied vehicle while its owners were shopping. The dog got a "little antsy" and its bounces set the truck in motion, according to Kilgore Police Department.

Police said that the "pooch must have placed the vehicle in drive" and determined that its leash got caught on the emergency brake, consequently releasing it.

"It doesn't sound feasible but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash," police said. "He certainly has a guilty look on his face."

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 415

judy t
3d ago

😂Can you imagine calling your insurance agent, they don't believe you half the time even with the police report. They're going to be like.. Yes mam we understand your car was hit and you said the driver was a dog. Humm yes mam we are definitely going to get an investigator on this immediately, Oh there were witnesses, & you were at a bar called what?? Oh you were not at a bar? What was your blood alcohol? You were not driving,who was behind the wheel? Are they on your policy?🤣😂😂😂

Reply(36)
204
Patricia M Stevenson-Anderton
3d ago

I guess when the insurance agent ask. " anyone else old enough to drive in the house?" we need to start listing our dogs. just in case.

Reply(42)
105
Erin C
3d ago

I have never done a double take so fast when reading a headline 🤣🤣 imagine the owners coming and freaking out cuz their car is gone only to see surrounded by cops and the dog just sitting there like "yup"

Reply(2)
43
 

