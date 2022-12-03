Column: Seasonal topics include keeping Christmas trees fresh

This one is simple. It’s the water … and the tree.

First, it is worth noting that the Christmas tree growers have been funding research for years on the conifer species and genetic lines within those species that best retain their needles indoors after cutting.

The most popular species are Douglas, grand, noble, and Nordmann fir trees. They all have excellent needle retention characteristics. When picking out a tree from a lot, check some of the outer branchlets to see if they snap when bent. On the freshest trees, they do.

But most important, if you keep your tree from running out of water, it will last for a long time in all but the driest homes. When you get your tree, especially if it’s from a lot and may have been stored for a time, cut the base at least one inch to open up fresh wood for water uptake.

Place the tree in water and don’t let it go dry. You can keep a tree outside in the shade for a long time before you bring it in. If you do that, cut the base again. Buy a tree stand with a large reservoir, because in the first few days in the house, the tree will take up quarts of water.

There is little evidence that any of the preservatives have much of an impact on the longevity of the tree. Smaller trees (sold as “table tops”) have a much harder time retaining needles and not drying out, even with the most attentive watering.

A number of insects like to winter in the dense cover of Christmas trees. When the trees are brought inside, the tree and the insects come out of dormancy. You may see the brown marmorated stink bug wandering around, perhaps a box elder bug here and there, some spiders, and possibly, queen yellow jackets.

My perspective has been to gently capture them and release them outside. While the yellow jacket queen may be quite drowsy (or not, depending on how long it’s been since she woke up), she can still pack quite a sting, which she can repeat several times. So be cautious.

Christmas gifts for gardeners (mostly modest in cost)

An assortment of nice gardening gloves, especially those flexible kinds that rose thorns don’t penetrate or nice-fitting leather gloves.

Knee pads or knee benches for gardeners to make close work less of a pain.

Cast aluminum hand trowels and hand spading forks and/or specially designed “ergonomic” tools for less muscle strain.

Special shovels like ones for digging ditches or bed edges.

Full sized spading forks for major soil loosening.

Pruning tools like Felco type hand pruners, good loppers, or a hori hori knife for up-close weeding or making holes for bulbs and other garden plants.

Gift certificates to garden centers and/or Feed and Seed stores: This is always useful.

A soil thermometer is always useful. So are moisture meters with 10-12-inch probes for containers and houseplants.

A gardening journal (purchased or home-made). This will help the gardener remember which green bean that they really liked last summer and so much more.

A good book about garden insects. (They are so interesting!)

Garden scissors for flower cutting.

Garden carts or wheelbarrows.

Bird houses and feeders.

Bat houses (placement can be an issue – needs to be 12 feet above ground).

Mason bee shelter with replaceable tubes.

Garden benches.

Winter gardening ideas

Stay off your lawn when it is soggy. Wet soils compact with weight on them and the pore spaces that allow drainage and air around the roots get squished.

Cover your compost pile to speed up the composting process. Piles that are water saturated will compost, just slower.

Cover edible herbaceous perennials like rhubarb and asparagus with compost or “strawy” manure. Repeat for ornamental perennials like peonies and daylilies.

Clean and refill bird feeders regularly. High moisture days tend to sprout or mold seed towards the bottoms of the feeders. Provide hummingbirds with sugar water (one-part sugar to four parts water) throughout the winter. Clean those feeders regularly as well.

Start looking at seed catalogs and planning your vegetable gardens for next year.

Water plants under eaves if you haven’t recently.

Important notes

• The OSU Extension Office is fully open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Extension Service offers its programs and materials equally to all people.

• Columbia County Beekeepers event 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the CCOB will have their annual honey tasting and seed exchange at the OSU Extension Office in St. Helens. It will be in person only (no Zoom). For information email ColumbiaCountyOregonBeekeepers@gmail.com.

• Food Preservation: You can get up-to-date and accurate answers to your food preservation questions by calling our office at 503-397-3462 and ask to speak to Jenny Rudolph.

• Donate extra garden produce and/or money to the food bank, senior centers, or community meals programs. It always is greatly appreciated.

Have questions?

If you have questions on any of these topics or other home garden and/or farm questions, please contact Chip Bubl, Oregon State University Extension office in St. Helens at 503-397-3462 or at chip.bubl@oregonstate.edu. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Resource contact

Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County

505 N. Columbia River Highway

St. Helens, OR 97051

503-397-3462