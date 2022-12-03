Read full article on original website
Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere
Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
Leonardo DiCaprio tries to go incognito after a dinner date with Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio is really good at hiding his face. The actor was able to cover every inch of his money maker while exiting a restaurant in New York over the weekend. As for who was his dinner date? Gigi Hadid. GrosbyGroup Hadid...
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai From "Lost Summer Files"
Watch: Gigi Hadid Is Unrecognizable on the Cover of Vogue. For Gigi Hadid, part of what makes her summer beautiful is her baby Khai. The model recently shared a late ode to the summertime with a carousel of photos on her Instagram, including a rare snap of her and Zayn Malik's daughter, 2.
Bella Hadid's Model of the Year win and more highlights from the Fashion Awards
Bella Hadid — who recently made headlines when a dress was sprayed onto her body during Paris Fashion Week — scooped up the highly anticipated Model of the Year prize, while Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli took home the Designer of the Year award.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress
Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet
Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
We Still Can’t Believe Kendall Jenner Wore This Plunging Halter Top To Her Ex Harry Styles’ Concert
Sometimes the stars align—literally. Fans are saying that—at least when it comes to newly single Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles. The supermodel recently attended her ex’s LA concert, and when we saw the plunging halter top she wore, we weren’t surprised Harry allegedly blew her a kiss while performing on stage.
netflixjunkie.com
Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Bella Hadid’s Most Drool-Worthy Runway Moments: Coperni, Versace and More
See Bella Hadid’s best runway looks at Chanel, DKNY and more fashion shows here
Hypebae
Bella Hadid Gets Photoshoot Ready in (b).STROY Socks
Although the fashion industry’s most in-demand model is often seen flaunting glitz and glam, Bella Hadid also knows how to keep her style oversized, humble and cozy. The runway model took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage of yet another photo shoot underway. Rocking a flesh-toned bodysuit, her outfit looks oddly similar to the one she wore for an upcoming Swarovski campaign. But what makes this photo dump more interesting than Bella’s skin-tight onesie is her calf-high socks with a large and bright lowercase “b” gleaming through the screen, instantly grasping the viewer’s attention.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Relationship With Gigi Hadid Hasn’t Slowed Down His Partying Lifestyle
Leonardo DiCaprio might have broken his own habit of dating women aged 25 and under with his blossoming relationship with 27-year-old Gigi Hadid, but it seems like some bachelor habits seem to die hard. The 48-year-old actor was spotted chatting it up with a bunch of models at a party following the first day of Art Basel Miami, none of whom were Hadid — and it has fans wondering what the official status of the two’s relationship is. The Don’t Look Up! actor reportedly celebrated the first day of the international art convention at a party for men’s clothing...
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Julia Roberts proves stripes and skirt suits do mix with incredible outfit we want to replicate
Julia Roberts makes a fashion statement while catching a jazz performance in NYC
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Hilaria Baldwin returns to red carpet post-baby in sexy cutout dress
Hilaria Baldwin is back out on the town. Two months after giving birth to her seventh child with Alec Baldwin, the yoga instructor joined her husband on the red carpet at Thursday’s American Museum of Natural History’s 2022 Museum Gala in New York City for a much-deserved night out. And the 38-year-old showed off her body after baby in a bow-accented black velvet turtleneck gown with hip-high slits and sexy side cutouts. Hilaria accessorized with dangling diamond earrings, which she showed off by tying her long hair back into a ponytail. Her “30 Rock” actor hubby, 64, coordinated with his spouse in a crisp...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Carter Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor Thinks Carter Is Focused on Finding a Wife
Here's a look at the character of Carter Walton on 'The Bold and the Beautiful', his previous romantic escapades, and his current goals for relationships.
