Volunteer for Tomic’s campaign in the 45th Ward aldermanic race reports confrontation with Alderman Gardiner in front of Norwood Park home

fox32chicago.com
Several Chicago mayoral candidates could be knocked off the ballot
CHICAGO - In the Chicago mayoral race, the field will likely shrink as challenges are filed to knock several candidates off the ballot. Five mayoral candidates have been challenged, including the son of former mayor Eugene Sawyer, 6th Ward City Council member Roderick Sawyer. However, each of the well-funded front-runners...
Irving Park shooting: Off-duty CPD cop shoots at would-be catalytic converter thief, officials say
There was a heavy police presence in the Northwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago
Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago juveniles crash stolen car at Villa Park auto repair shop
CHICAGO - Two Chicago juveniles have been charged after they crashed a stolen vehicle last weekend at a west suburban auto repair shop. On Saturday, a Bellwood police officer stopped a stolen 2021 Kia SUV on Chicago's West Side, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.
Norwood Park fire: Bar, apartment above evacuated after blaze breaks out, Chicago police say
The extent of the damage to the building was not immediately clear.
cwbchicago.com
Nearly 40 people robbed during holdup sprees since Friday, including 5 last night in the West Loop and West Town
Chicago — Nearly 40 people have been robbed since Friday by armed holdup crews prowling the city’s near west and north sides. Five victims were targeted Sunday evening in the West Loop and West Town. Chicago police have issued community alerts about some of the crimes, which a...
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Car thieves strike again in Brookfield | Police reports Nov. 27-Dec. 5
Car thieves operating in the near west suburbs in recent weeks struck again in Brookfield overnight on Nov 29-30, stealing a white 2017 Kia Sportage from in front of a residence in the 9100 block of Lincoln Avenue and attempting to steal another Kia parked nearby. The auto theft victim...
theeastcountygazette.com
Crime Near Advocate Christ Medical Center – Car Club Member Accused of Fatally Shooting another Member
A court in Cook County, Illinois, denied bail to a 36-year-old man on Sunday afternoon for allegedly killing another member of the same automobile club outside a suburban hospital where a third member of the group had been transported after being wounded in an unrelated incident. Rockford resident Brandon McGee,...
Obama Presidential Center seeking local restaurants to run food operations
Bids are due in mid-February.
Body Found in Fox River Identified as Missing Woman: Officials
A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in a far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend. Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in...
Christkindlmarket Has 3 Chicago-Area Locations. What's the Difference Between Each One?
The Christkindlmarket stands as a beloved wintertime tradition in Illinois -- and one of the best Christmas markets in the world. Throughout the season, the famed-German-style festivity has been spreading the holiday cheer across three locations: Wrigleyville, Chicago and Aurora. What makes these spots special? Well, each one features different...
Will Chicago Have A White Christmas This Year?
The Illinois State Climatologist's Office listed the chances of snow falling in each county.
fox32chicago.com
Husband found dead with family in Buffalo Grove home had been barred from house, then allowed back on Nov. 1
CHICAGO - A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, to move back into her house. Wednesday, Buffalo Grove police forced their way into the Kisliaks’ million-dollar home...
wgnradio.com
Paul Lisnek: Out of the gate, into the mayoral race
WGN-TV Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joins his very dear friend Steve Dale for some analysis regarding the Chicago Mayoral race and the various contenders. Also, Steve and Paul are back at their ice-cream war of favorite flavors. The ice-cream that sells the most before the end of the year wins, and a donation will be made to Anti Cruelty Society. You can help by making donations here.
One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
