ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Volunteer for Tomic’s campaign in the 45th Ward aldermanic race reports confrontation with Alderman Gardiner in front of Norwood Park home

By nadignewspapers@aol.com
nadignewspapers.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Several Chicago mayoral candidates could be knocked off the ballot

CHICAGO - In the Chicago mayoral race, the field will likely shrink as challenges are filed to knock several candidates off the ballot. Five mayoral candidates have been challenged, including the son of former mayor Eugene Sawyer, 6th Ward City Council member Roderick Sawyer. However, each of the well-funded front-runners...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside

CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
BERWYN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees

CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house

GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
GLENCOE, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured.   CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago

Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago juveniles crash stolen car at Villa Park auto repair shop

CHICAGO - Two Chicago juveniles have been charged after they crashed a stolen vehicle last weekend at a west suburban auto repair shop. On Saturday, a Bellwood police officer stopped a stolen 2021 Kia SUV on Chicago's West Side, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Car thieves strike again in Brookfield | Police reports Nov. 27-Dec. 5

Car thieves operating in the near west suburbs in recent weeks struck again in Brookfield overnight on Nov 29-30, stealing a white 2017 Kia Sportage from in front of a residence in the 9100 block of Lincoln Avenue and attempting to steal another Kia parked nearby. The auto theft victim...
BROOKFIELD, IL
wgnradio.com

Paul Lisnek: Out of the gate, into the mayoral race

WGN-TV Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joins his very dear friend Steve Dale for some analysis regarding the Chicago Mayoral race and the various contenders. Also, Steve and Paul are back at their ice-cream war of favorite flavors. The ice-cream that sells the most before the end of the year wins, and a donation will be made to Anti Cruelty Society. You can help by making donations here.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy