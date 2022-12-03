Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wmucsports.net
Maryland basketball gains national recognition following ranked win over Illinois
Friday night saw No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball play in its first high-stakes matchup, hosting No. 16 Illinois for the first Big Ten matchup. A gutsy 71-66 victory, sealed by guard Jahmir Young’s clutch three-pointer, effectively put the rest of the conference on notice as Maryland improved to 8-0.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois stuns No. 2 Texas in OT in instant classic
NEW YORK — An instant classic in the Jimmy V Classic. A near 9-minute scoring drought. A questionable goaltending call. A timeout before a 3-pointer. A freshman at the charity stripe with the game on the line. No. 17 Illinois overcame it all Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden...
thechampaignroom.com
We might have something special here
Eight and a half months ago, the Illini Women’s basketball team was coachless after the retirement of Nancy Fahey. After nine seasons of finishing below .500 over two coaching tenures — and being the laughingstock of Big Ten women’s hoops — Illinois AD Josh Whitman knew the program needed some rebranding.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
thechampaignroom.com
5 transfer portal questions for Illini fans to follow
For reasons that escape me, this is not a national holiday. But the opening of the Transfer Portal is no different than the beginning of the NBA/NFL league year and the beginning of MLB’s hot stove league. The game of telephone is beginning and the rumor and innuendo will break the speed of light in the coming days.
advantagenews.com
Illini, Missouri heading to bowl games
The College football bowl season is set, and the Fighting Illini are heading to Florida. Unranked Illinois will take on #22 Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2. Both teams are 8-4 this season. Illinois ended the regular season with a 41-3 win over Northwestern. Mississippi...
Illinois football headed to ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa
WCIA — Illinois football will spend New Years in Florida. The Illini are heading south to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2 against No. 22 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT. It’s just the third bowl game for the Illini (8-4) since 2014 and the first since 2019. It’s also the […]
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema, Illinois HC, admits he is 'frustrated with what could have been' this season
The Illinois Fighting Illini had a season in 2022 that exceeded expectations. Illinois finished the year 8-4, contended for the B1G West regular season title and reached as high as No. 16 in the polls. That’s something that has not happened for Illinois in a long time. And yet,...
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
videtteonline.com
Kinzy addresses homophobic assault outside Euphoria over weekend
Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy addressed a recent homophobic assault outside Euphoria Nightclub in Bloomington over the weekend. This marks the third major instance of homophobia against ISU students this semester, following the Kappa Sigma spray paint incident in September and the assault against Jakai Martin in October.
smilepolitely.com
Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign
A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
Catalytic converter thefts continue on U of I campus
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is reporting that catalytic converters remain a target for thieves on campus, with several theft reports in recent weeks. After a lull in theft on-campus theft reports throughout the summer and fall, U of I Police began to regularly report catalytic convert thefts again starting […]
Two adults relocated following Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two adults were relocated following a Decatur house fire on Monday. At approximately 11:22 a.m., crews arrived on the scene at the 900 block of E. Garfield Ave. and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the exterior of the structure. Crews started to extinguish the fires outside before making their […]
Central Illinois Proud
State Farm plans to go green
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is making sure they are a good neighbor by being a green neighbor. On Tuesday, the insurance company announced it has reached an agreement with Constellation, a natural gas supplier, to purchase zero-emission, renewable energy units. This is part of State Farm’s plan...
Investigation into Neoga deaths continues, questions remain
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into two deaths in Cumberland County last week is still ongoing with little information being released. Cumberland County Sheriff’s officials said deputies found two people on Nov. 30 in a home on Couty Road 1200N. The two were identified as 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft, […]
WCIA
Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click it or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macon County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. Driving Under the Influence...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tom Hightower: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Tom Hightower is sending ripples through the community and beyond with his leadership and initiative of acceptance, no matter where you are at in life. Tom is a 59-year-old Danville native who resides here with his wife and their 8 children. According to him, he has hundreds of kids because it does not require blood for you to provide a fathering role to people who need it.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mayor’s Race: Williams Challenges Lane on Amount of Valid Signatures; Lane Responds
Incumbent Danville mayor Rickey Williams, Jr has filed an appeal to Jacob Lane’s candidacy with the Danville Election Commission alleging a lack of valid signatures on his petitions. Mayor Williams is claiming that of the 231 signatures Lane submitted at the time of filing for candidacy, seven are from...
Crime of the Week: Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs help in solving this week’s crime of the week. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Decatur Police responded to a shooting in the alley of the 1600 block of E William. Officers observed a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg upon […]
