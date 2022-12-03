ELKHART COUNTY — Sherry L. Thomas, 556 W. Market St., Nappanee, entered a plea of guilty in Elkhart Superior Court 2 Monday, Dec. 5. She will be sentenced Jan. 3, 2023. The plea agreement, conditionally accepted by the court, calls for all but one of the charges against Thomas be dropped. The only charge remaining is count VIII, arson, a level 4 felony. Additionally a charge of domestic battery will also be dismissed. The agreement calls for any executed time to served on community corrections through Michiana Community Corrections. All other terms are at the court’s discretion.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO