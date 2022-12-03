ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Area Police Reports

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following incident:. 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2000 block West CR 700S, Claypool. Representatives for Warsaw Community Schools reported criminal mischief to a building. Kosciusko County. Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:24 p.m. Monday, Dec....
CLAYPOOL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thomas Enters Plea Agreement In Elkhart County Barn Fires

ELKHART COUNTY — Sherry L. Thomas, 556 W. Market St., Nappanee, entered a plea of guilty in Elkhart Superior Court 2 Monday, Dec. 5. She will be sentenced Jan. 3, 2023. The plea agreement, conditionally accepted by the court, calls for all but one of the charges against Thomas be dropped. The only charge remaining is count VIII, arson, a level 4 felony. Additionally a charge of domestic battery will also be dismissed. The agreement calls for any executed time to served on community corrections through Michiana Community Corrections. All other terms are at the court’s discretion.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Area Accident Reports

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, South CR 700E, south of East CR 1150S, North Manchester. Driver: Angela R. Hollenbaugh, 52, East CR 1150S, South Whitley. Hollenbaugh was traveling south on CR 700E when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Man arrested after standoff in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An armed man was arrested after a 2-hour standoff in DeKalb County Tuesday. At 10:00 a.m., police responded to a home in the 5900 block of CR 427 after a call about a suicidal man armed with a gun. The man was taken to an...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Standoff in Dekalb County ends peacefully

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Dekalb County police were called to the 5900 block of CR 427 around 10 a.m. Tuesday on the report on a suicidal male that was armed with a firearm. After an approximate two-hour long standoff, the male was taken into police custody without incident....
The Lima News

Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder

VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
VAN WERT, OH
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man Receives Five-Year Prison Sentence In Drug Case

WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve five years in prison after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine. Jack Reice Byrer, 32, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony. Five additional criminal charges, and a separate drug possession case, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Woman pleads guilty to arson for 2021 barn burning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge is now accepting a plea agreement for a woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County. Sherry Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on October 1, 2021 that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The seven other arson counts against Thomas will be dismissed as part of the deal.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested on numerous drug charges during a traffic stop in South Bend on Monday, according to Indiana State Police. At 1:30 p.m., a state trooper stopped a white 2018 Chevrolet for a moving violation on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive. During...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka man recovering from collision with horse

A Mishawaka man is recovering after colliding with a horse near Bristol. The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, along County Road 4 east of County Road 29. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say the 55-year-old man was traveling westbound when the horse darted out from a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

One injured in shooting on Ardmore Trail Tuesday evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail to investigate a shots fired report. A local hospital told police they had a walk-in gunshot wound victim.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Commissioners Hear About Appreciation Initiative For First Responders

WARSAW — An effort is ongoing in Kosciusko County to support first responders. At their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Kosciusko County Commissioners heard about the Live Well Kosciusko initiative, K-County First, from Live Well President and CEO Lisa Harman, and former Kosciusko Leadership Academy cadet Lois Borkholder. It was previously presented at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Friday, Dec. 2.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Police already using revamped radio system in Kosciusko County

WARSAW — Kosciusko County’s multi-million dollar upgrade to its emergency radio system is coming on line. Kosciusko County Commissioner Cary Groninger said Monday night that police began using the system a few days ago and that fire departments will make the change in another few few days. Groninger...
WNDU

5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday in Elkhart. Emergency crews responded to the call in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue just before 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the first floor of the building.
ELKHART, IN

