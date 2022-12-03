Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following incident:. 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2000 block West CR 700S, Claypool. Representatives for Warsaw Community Schools reported criminal mischief to a building. Kosciusko County. Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:24 p.m. Monday, Dec....
Thomas Enters Plea Agreement In Elkhart County Barn Fires
ELKHART COUNTY — Sherry L. Thomas, 556 W. Market St., Nappanee, entered a plea of guilty in Elkhart Superior Court 2 Monday, Dec. 5. She will be sentenced Jan. 3, 2023. The plea agreement, conditionally accepted by the court, calls for all but one of the charges against Thomas be dropped. The only charge remaining is count VIII, arson, a level 4 felony. Additionally a charge of domestic battery will also be dismissed. The agreement calls for any executed time to served on community corrections through Michiana Community Corrections. All other terms are at the court’s discretion.
2nd suspect pleads guilty in Elkhart County arsons, will not see jail time
ELKHART — A second person facing criminal charges for intentionally starting a string of barn fires in Elkhart County pleaded guilty Monday, just weeks after her partner was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the arsons. Unlike Joseph Hershberger, however, Sherry Thomas will not see jail time, as...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, South CR 700E, south of East CR 1150S, North Manchester. Driver: Angela R. Hollenbaugh, 52, East CR 1150S, South Whitley. Hollenbaugh was traveling south on CR 700E when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Man arrested after standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An armed man was arrested after a 2-hour standoff in DeKalb County Tuesday. At 10:00 a.m., police responded to a home in the 5900 block of CR 427 after a call about a suicidal man armed with a gun. The man was taken to an...
Standoff in Dekalb County ends peacefully
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Dekalb County police were called to the 5900 block of CR 427 around 10 a.m. Tuesday on the report on a suicidal male that was armed with a firearm. After an approximate two-hour long standoff, the male was taken into police custody without incident....
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
Warsaw Man Receives Five-Year Prison Sentence In Drug Case
WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve five years in prison after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine. Jack Reice Byrer, 32, 1177 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony. Five additional criminal charges, and a separate drug possession case, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are facing numerous drug and gun charges after they were arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in South Bend. A white 2018 Chevrolet was pulled over by Indiana State Police around 1:30 p.m. for a moving violation as it traveled east on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive.
Woman pleads guilty to arson for 2021 barn burning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge is now accepting a plea agreement for a woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County. Sherry Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on October 1, 2021 that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The seven other arson counts against Thomas will be dismissed as part of the deal.
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested on numerous drug charges during a traffic stop in South Bend on Monday, according to Indiana State Police. At 1:30 p.m., a state trooper stopped a white 2018 Chevrolet for a moving violation on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive. During...
Steps taken to determine whether teen will be tried as adult for killing Corrections Officer
A teenager charged with murder in South Bend may have his case moved to adult court. A hearing took place on Monday, Dec. 5,to consider that option as prosecutors say the charges against the boy merit him being tried as an adult. The boy was 14 last year when he...
Mishawaka man recovering from collision with horse
A Mishawaka man is recovering after colliding with a horse near Bristol. The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, along County Road 4 east of County Road 29. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say the 55-year-old man was traveling westbound when the horse darted out from a...
One injured in shooting on Ardmore Trail Tuesday evening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday evening. Police were called to the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail to investigate a shots fired report. A local hospital told police they had a walk-in gunshot wound victim.
BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
Commissioners Hear About Appreciation Initiative For First Responders
WARSAW — An effort is ongoing in Kosciusko County to support first responders. At their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Kosciusko County Commissioners heard about the Live Well Kosciusko initiative, K-County First, from Live Well President and CEO Lisa Harman, and former Kosciusko Leadership Academy cadet Lois Borkholder. It was previously presented at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Friday, Dec. 2.
Police already using revamped radio system in Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Kosciusko County’s multi-million dollar upgrade to its emergency radio system is coming on line. Kosciusko County Commissioner Cary Groninger said Monday night that police began using the system a few days ago and that fire departments will make the change in another few few days. Groninger...
Kokomo man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash
KPD said officers believe the person who hit him was driving a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday in Elkhart. Emergency crews responded to the call in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue just before 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the first floor of the building.
