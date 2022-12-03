Read full article on original website
Suspect was involved in shooting, police allege
A 27-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he was involved in a shooting on Monday. Matthew Hobert faces two felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
Parking-spot argument leads to arrests
An argument Monday over a Rock Island parking spot escalated into a disturbance that ended with an injured officer and two people in custody. Rock Island Police say they responded to a disturbance about 9 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of 32nd Street, Rock Island. Monique Nicholson, 42, faces...
Sterling man arrested following standoff with police
Following a standoff with police, a Sterling man was arrested for unlawful use and possession of a firearm by a felon. On December 5 at around 6:00 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies and Rock Falls Police responded to a home on Walnut St. in rural Rock Falls in reference to a suspect inside the residence armed with a handgun, following a reported domestic incident which took place in the city limits of Rock Falls. Deputies and officers attempted to negotiate by cellphone with the suspect, identified as Dayton Hicks, 27, of Sterling. Hicks was wanted on a Whiteside County felony warrant.
Two East Galesburg men arrested Monday for trespassing, weapons
EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that two men have been arrested during a reported burglary in progress incident on Monday. Jeremy W. Thompson, 42, and Thomas L. Helms, 40, were arrested. At the time, Thompson was found to possess a handgun,...
Woman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, injuring 2 on I-280
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A woman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in November after police say she drove the wrong way on Interstate 280 in Rock Island County on March 20. Mallory M. Griffith, 28, pled guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class...
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island
A girl was stabbed and suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street around 12:07 a.m. after a report of an injured person. Officers found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to a news...
Man sentenced to 45 years in grandfather’s death
An East Moline man who will be 29 on Dec. 30 has been sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for killing his grandfather in 2017. Roman P. Knox was sentenced Friday at a bench trial in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. In a jury trial, jurors make the decisions. In a bench trial, the judge makes the decisions.
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
2 shot, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
Muscatine woman sentenced on drug charges
Susan Jean Stroughmatt, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2022, to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her imprisonment, Stroughmatt was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S....
Davenport police investigating Monday shooting death of man
Davenport, IA- Police in Davenport are investigating the shooting death of a man. TV Station KWQC reports that Davenport Police responded to the 1500 block of West 16th street for a report of gunfire at about 5:06 AM Monday. Officers arrived and found the man. No other injuries were reported.
Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack
A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
Knox County Sheriff’s Department handles school threat before anyone harmed
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of harassment and threats to a school December 5. Upon investigation, deputies learned that a teenager from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department intervened before anyone was harmed.
Rock Island police need help identifying porch pirates
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are asking for the public's help in identifying two porch pirates who were recorded stealing a package from a home's porch in the 1500 block of 30th Street, according to the police department's Facebook Page. The video appears to show a woman...
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business
Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
