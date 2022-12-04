Read full article on original website
Louisville's winless start to the Kenny Payne continues through a ninth game as the Cardinals fell at Florida State 75-53 on Saturday afternoon. The loss drops UofL to 0-9, while Florida State notched just its second win of the season to improve to 2-9. UofL head coach Kenny Payne and...
Louisville's struggles on the hardwood continue as Florida State downed the visiting Cardinals, 75-53, on Saturday afternoon. UofL drops to 0-9 on the season, while FSU improves to 2-9. The 22-point deficit is Louisville's largest loss to Florida State ever (51 games). The Seminoles have now won six straight against...
