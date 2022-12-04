ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State keeps Louisville winless, beats Cards 75-53

Louisville's struggles on the hardwood continue as Florida State downed the visiting Cardinals, 75-53, on Saturday afternoon. UofL drops to 0-9 on the season, while FSU improves to 2-9. The 22-point deficit is Louisville's largest loss to Florida State ever (51 games). The Seminoles have now won six straight against...
