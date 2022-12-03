Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Happy Joe’s brings back very special parties at arena
Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream, in conjunction with the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation, is bringing back its annual holiday parties for special needs children on Dec. 7 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. Happy Joe’s CEO and Chief Happiness Officer Tom Sacco wants this...
ourquadcities.com
Gilda’s Club has new location for Blessing Tree
Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will host their 24th-annual Lighting of the Blessing Tree event on Tuesday, Dec. 6th. The Blessing Tree tradition will continue at a new location, with the visual embodiment of hope at Quinlan Court on the riverfront in Downtown Davenport (corner of Brady Street and River Drive).
ourquadcities.com
QC store seeks help to find jerseys thief
Autographed sports jerseys can be worth a lot of money. So it’s been tough on a small Rock Island business that had several of them stolen over the weekend. The owners at The Attic in Rock Island shared surveillance video with Local 4 News. They hope somebody recognizes the...
ourquadcities.com
Toiletries for Teens giveaway set in Davenport
A Toiletries for Teens giveaway will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Sugar Shack, 1939 W. 4th St., Davenport. Presented by Lucky’s Beauty Bus, the event is for ages 11-17 to pick up free hygiene items, clothing, shoes, food and more. Teens must be present to receive the items, which are first-come, first-serve while supplies last.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island activities guide available online
Rock Island Parks and Recreation has many activities for the community this winter and spring, including trips to Chicago to see a Cubs baseball game and theater shows; and events such as the Sweetheart Dance, community garage sale, underwater egg hunt and Easter Bunny visits. More than 20 fitness classes...
ourquadcities.com
Find out Bettendorf school facility plans
The public is invited to tour Bettendorf Middle School and learn what the school district facility plans are on Monday, Dec. 12. A board-appointed committee of Bettendorf Community School District parents, staff, and community members has been working on a 10-year facility plan to maintain and improve infrastructure, address educational needs, and plan for the future, according to a district release Tuesday.
ourquadcities.com
You can recycle your holiday stuff
After the holidays, you’ll likely have lots of stuff that could head for trash, but the Waste Commission of Scott County wants you to give the gift of recycling. Scott County residents may recycle many holiday items through curbside and drop-off recycling programs. Items that may be recycled include cardboard boxes; wrapping paper tubes; gift/shopping bags made of paper; tissue paper; plain paper wrapping paper; greeting cards and envelopes (even photo cards); newspapers, advertisements, magazines, and catalogs; plastic bottles and jugs; glass bottles and jars; along with aluminum and steel cans, according to a Tuesday release.
ourquadcities.com
Have hot cocoa with a cop
The Davenport Police Department and Police Association have partnered with Davenport Parks and Recreation and city administration to host their second annual “Cops and Cocoa” event later today. Similar to “Coffee with a Cop” and “Cops and Cones,” the public is invited to participate in this family-friendly public...
ourquadcities.com
Pet of the Week | Papaya
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Papaya is the most lovable cat and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport School Board discusses potential closings
Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg visitors bureau wins Illinois tourism award
The Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau won an award this week as part of the 2022 Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel & Tourism. Kicking off Monday, Dec. 5, at Navy Pier in Chicago, Gov. JB Pritzker attended the event to address conference attendees prior to the awards ceremony. “It...
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
ourquadcities.com
QC fire crews respond to call
Bettendorf fire crews respond to a call at the Bridges lofts Sunday night. This was just before 11 p.m. on State Street near 15th Street. Our crew did not see any flames or smoke, but did see two fire trucks as well as fire personnel going in and out of the building.
ourquadcities.com
Fox 18 Sports Sunday: Augustana Women’s Basketball
Macy Beinborn, Gabriela Loiz and Presley Case of Augustana women’s basketball joined Nick Couzin on FOX 18 Sports Sunday to talk about their 6-2 start to the season. The Vikings are on the road for five of the next six games starting Wednesday against Wisconsin-Whitewater.
ourquadcities.com
REVIEW: ‘A Christmas Story’ a winning sleigh ride at Spotlight
The terrific, always entertaining Spotlight Theatre in Moline has timed its new holiday production just perfectly. On the heels of the new movie “A Christmas Story Christmas” (where the now 51-year-old Peter Billingsley is an adult Ralphie returning to his childhood home made famous in the 1983 “A Christmas Story”), an enthusiastic cast of kids and adults brings us the fun, nostalgic stage musical based on the original film.
ourquadcities.com
Augie choir to be part of worship service
Students and faculty from Augustana College will join the community for a service of worship and music that starts at Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover, Ill., at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Christmas story will be read in several different languages. The service concludes with a procession to the...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa’s going bowling in Music City, facing Kentucky in back-to-back years
It’s official: Iowa’s going to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville on New Year’s Eve. For back-to-back seasons the Hawkeyes will be facing the Kentucky Wildcats, who defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl last year. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT. The three bowls that...
ourquadcities.com
2-car crash damages power pole in Moline
A two-car crash in Moline damaged a power pole and downed some power lines, closing a street in both directions Monday. It happened in the 3900 block of 4th Avenue after 5 p.m. A pickup and a sedan crashed, with the sedan hitting a power pole and sending some power...
ourquadcities.com
A stunning Christmas truce comes to life in Moline
In this hectic, noisy holiday season, we could all use some calm and peace. A new production at Moline’s Black Box Theatre (1623 5th Ave.) provides that. The hour-long, intermission-less “All Is Calm” reflects the remarkable true story of the World War I Western Front (near Ypres, Belgium), on Christmas Eve, 1914. Out of the violence — a silence, then a song.
ourquadcities.com
Hawkeyes’ Spencer Petras ruled out for bowl game, won’t be able to throw for ‘several months’
It appears Spencer Petras has played his final game as an Iowa Hawkeye. After suffering a shoulder injury against Nebraska that knocked him out of the game and put his arm in a sling, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shared bad news on Iowa’s 2022 starting quarterback. “It’s unrealistic...
Comments / 0