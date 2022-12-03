After the holidays, you’ll likely have lots of stuff that could head for trash, but the Waste Commission of Scott County wants you to give the gift of recycling. Scott County residents may recycle many holiday items through curbside and drop-off recycling programs. Items that may be recycled include cardboard boxes; wrapping paper tubes; gift/shopping bags made of paper; tissue paper; plain paper wrapping paper; greeting cards and envelopes (even photo cards); newspapers, advertisements, magazines, and catalogs; plastic bottles and jugs; glass bottles and jars; along with aluminum and steel cans, according to a Tuesday release.

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO