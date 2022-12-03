ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's housing market is cooling off faster than any other US state, even though it's still really costly to buy a home there

By Alcynna Lloyd,Madison Hoff
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCdYh_0jWE5WIy00

In San Francisco, home prices have fallen 8.2% from their peak values earlier this year.

Getty Images

  • Housing affordability in California fell to a 15-year low in August, according to the California Association of Realtors.
  • However, several cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Sacramento, have all seen home prices fall by more than 5% from peak sale prices.
  • Out of the nation's top 20 metros witnessing the most dramatic drop in home prices, 7 are cities in California.

Housing affordability tanked in California this year. But the state's stratospherically-high home prices have also led to it witnessing some of the biggest drops in median sale prices since much of the US housing market peaked earlier this year .

Indeed, data provided to Insider from Zillow shows that California has more cities in the list of the top metros with the biggest drop in sale prices than any other state.

According to the stats, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Oxnard (which is located near Ventura) have all seen home prices fall more than 5% from their peak values earlier this year. Additionally, Stockton has seen its median sale price drop 4.8% from its peak. That brings California's total to seven metros out of the top 20 for the nation that have seen the most severe drop in housing prices.

The abundance of California's cooling markets perhaps isn't too surprising when considering that it's one of the most expensive housing ecosystems in the country — a situation that had only gotten worse as rising mortgage rates weighed on wallets and buyers' purchasing power through much of 2022.

In separate data from the California Association of Realtors that highlights the third-quarter of 2022, the state's median home price was $829,760 for the period, a steep 48% increase over the typical US home price of $398,500. In other words, with the state's median income for a 4-person household being $98,644, only 18% of households in the state could afford the cost of a typical California home.

In order to close on a home purchase in California, the CAR says that the typical buyer would need to earn a minimum annual income of $192,800 and make a monthly payment of $4,820 — which includes principal, interest and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 5.72% interest rate.

"Despite the sizable quarter-to-quarter drop in median price, the share of households in California that could afford to buy a median-priced condominium or townhome continued to slide from last year as the cost of borrowing remained high," CAR researchers wrote.

California's housing cool down will escalate in 2023

Outside of mortgage rates, Californian buyers have also long struggled with insufficient levels of housing supply . The state has less available land in which to build, which means developers have to pay more for land acquisitions and pass those costs on to consumers or halt their efforts entirely. And then there are also higher than average property taxes which further adds to the state's lack of affordable housing options — a predicament that has only worsened during the pandemic.

So far it appears that 2023 is likely to be an even slower year for the state's housing market, especially if locals continue to leave and move to more affordable states. In 2021, California had the largest share of residents relocating to new housing markets, according to a January report from U-haul. The mass migration was caused in part by the emergence of remote work during the pandemic, as well as an exodus of several large tech firms — including electric automaker Tesla and software giant Oracle, among others — which relocated their headquarters to Texas since 2020.

According to CAR's October housing outlook , California's existing single-family home sales are projected to fall 7.2% from 2022's estimated 359,220 units. The pullback in demand could ultimately result in the state's median home price declining 8.8% to $758,600, the report adds.

While this may not be the most welcomed news for sellers, it will could finally give those who have enough income or savings a better shot at achieving homeownership in the coming months. However, buyers shouldn't be overly confident as it would require, effectively, a proper housing crash for prices to return to pre-pandemic levels. But experts have largely agreed that we should not expect to see anything remotely as dramatic as the spectacular housing bust of 2008.

"With the market shifting as home sales and prices are predicted to temper next year, buyers and sellers are adapting to the new realities of the market," CAR President Otto Catrina, said in the report, adding that for buyers "more homes for sale, less competition, and fewer homes selling above asking price, all point to a more favorable market environment for those who were outbid or sat out during the past two years when the market was fiercely competitive."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
CBS News

Home prices are expected to keep rising next year: Here's where

Americans looking to buy a house next year can expect less competition, more homes to choose from and the highest average mortgage rates in nearly two decades. Here's what they can't expect: A widespread fall in prices that would bring relief to priced-out homebuyers. That's the major takeaway from Realtor.com's...
MAINE STATE
domino

Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
EL PASO, TX
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
TheStreet

Finally There's Some Good News for Renters

Renters clearly have had enough of double-digit annual increases for their monthly payments. Slower demand and growing supply helped push the median asking rent in the 50 largest metropolitan areas down 1.4% to $1,734 in October from 1,759 in September. Rent has dropped 2.6% from July’s peak of $1,781, according to Realtor.com.
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Business Insider

Business Insider

763K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy